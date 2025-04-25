  • home icon
What could Paralogism possibly mean in Genshin Impact 5.6 stream announcement banner?

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Apr 25, 2025 05:49 GMT
Genshin Impact version 5.6 special program announcement banner
Genshin Impact 5.6 Special Program announcement banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 5.6 Special Program was announced for April 25, 2025. The announcement banner featured Jean, Venti, Kaeya, Albedo, Traveler, and Paimon. For this reason, many fans are expecting new story updates from the Mondstadt region.

Interestingly, the title of this update is unique; it is called Paralogism. Players have come up with various theories about what this could mean for version 5.6. However, fans may need to wait until the update's release to fully understand the significance of the word within the context of the game.

This article explores the possible meaning of Paralogism in relation to Genshin Impact.

Note: This article contains some fan theories, so take the information with a grain of salt.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream date, time, and countdown

What could Paralogism possibly mean in the context of Genshin Impact?

Paralogism generally refers to a fallacious or illogical argument and conclusion. However, it is unclear why this term was chosen for the livestream banner, raising more questions about its use.

According to Hxg Diluc, Paralogism has a different interpretation in the Chinese language. It could be interpreted as "turning against the Heavenly Principles." This indicates that version 5.6's story may delve deeper into lore surrounding Celestia and the Heavenly Principles. It could also mean that previous information about these entities might be proven false or illogical upon completing the 5.6 quest.

Many players have taken to X to share their theories on the possible meaning of Paralogism in Genshin Impact. A lore enthusiast, Phatbeatz, shared their interpretation of the term on the platform, writing:

"I think this will unfold a certain "truth" in Tevyat laws and its world structure."

Additionally, the stream announcement banner for version 5.6 contains another interesting detail, as the numbers "04/25" are highlighted. This corresponds to the date of the 5.6 livestream, April 25, 2025. The deliberate emphasis on these figures has led players to speculate that special information might be revealed during the broadcast.

Another X user, Enxiietyy, shared a theory on X, suggesting that Albedo in version 5.6 could actually be the Primordial Albedo, who was last seen during the version 2.3 Event Quest in the game.

Another notable aspect of this announcement is that this is the first stream banner to feature a single word as its title. Previous banners typically had longer titles that revealed minor details about the events or story quests associated with that version.

This article will be updated as more information about Paralogism is revealed in the game.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream speculations

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
