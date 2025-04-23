Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream speculations

The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream is scheduled to premiere on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). During the telecast, HoYoverse will provide fans with a preview of the upcoming update's contents and reveal new characters, weapons, and events that will be a part of it. The game's narrative is also expected to return to Mondstadt in the upcoming patch.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream date and time

HoYoverse has announced that the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 Special Program livestream will premiere on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC -4), providing key information about the next update. Players will be able to watch the livestream on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels once it commences.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the telecast:

Moreover, here are the local timings for all major regions:

Americas

Pacific Standard Time (PST): April 25, 2025, at 5 AM

April 25, 2025, at 5 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST): April 25, 2025, at 6 AM

April 25, 2025, at 6 AM Central Standard Time (CST): April 25, 2025, at 7 AM

April 25, 2025, at 7 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST): April 25, 2025, at 8 AM

Europe

Western European Time (WET): April 25, 2025, at 12 PM

April 25, 2025, at 12 PM Central European Time (CET): April 25, 2025, at 1 PM

April 25, 2025, at 1 PM Eastern European Time (EET): April 25, 2025, at 2 PM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): April 25, 2025, at 5:30 PM

April 25, 2025, at 5:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): April 25, 2025, at 8 PM

April 25, 2025, at 8 PM Philippine Standard Time (PST): April 25, 2025, at 8 PM

April 25, 2025, at 8 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): April 25, 2025, at 9 PM

April 25, 2025, at 9 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): April 25, 2025, at 9 PM

Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream expected announcements

Upcoming banners

According to the information leaked by prominent leaker HomDGCat, the following 5-star and 4-star characters will be announced to appear on the limited-time character banners in version 5.6:

Escoffier (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Kinich (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Navia (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Ifa (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Lynette (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Layla (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Sara Kujou (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Thoma (4-star Pyro)

New weapons

The latest information from Hakush.in suggests that two new weapons will debut in the upcoming update and may be revealed in the version 5.6 livestream:

Symphonist of Scents (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Sequence of Solitude (4-star Bow)

While the Symphonist of Scents is expected to be a new 5-star Polearm and speculated to be the signature weapon of Escoffier, the Sequence of Solitude is rumored to be a free 4-star Bow.

New events

The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream will provide fans with a peek at upcoming events. The following ones may be announced during the telecast:

Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland main event

Humans vs Saurians event

Battle event with assigned characters

Mob vs Mob battle event

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

