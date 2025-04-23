Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream speculations

The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream is scheduled to premiere on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). During the telecast, HoYoverse will provide fans with a preview of the upcoming update's contents and reveal new characters, weapons, and events that will be a part of it. The game's narrative is also expected to return to Mondstadt in the upcoming patch.
This article provides the date and timings for the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream and lists some expected announcements that are likely to be made during the telecast.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream date and time
HoYoverse has announced that the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 Special Program livestream will premiere on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC -4), providing key information about the next update. Players will be able to watch the livestream on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels once it commences.
Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the telecast:
Moreover, here are the local timings for all major regions:
Americas
- Pacific Standard Time (PST): April 25, 2025, at 5 AM
- Mountain Standard Time (MST): April 25, 2025, at 6 AM
- Central Standard Time (CST): April 25, 2025, at 7 AM
- Eastern Standard Time (EST): April 25, 2025, at 8 AM
Europe
- Western European Time (WET): April 25, 2025, at 12 PM
- Central European Time (CET): April 25, 2025, at 1 PM
- Eastern European Time (EET): April 25, 2025, at 2 PM
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): April 25, 2025, at 5:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST): April 25, 2025, at 8 PM
- Philippine Standard Time (PST): April 25, 2025, at 8 PM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): April 25, 2025, at 9 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): April 25, 2025, at 9 PM
Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream expected announcements
Upcoming banners
According to the information leaked by prominent leaker HomDGCat, the following 5-star and 4-star characters will be announced to appear on the limited-time character banners in version 5.6:
- Escoffier (5-star Cryo)
- Kinich (5-star Dendro)
- Navia (5-star Geo)
- Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)
- Ifa (4-star Anemo)
- Lynette (4-star Anemo)
- Layla (4-star Cryo)
- Sara Kujou (4-star Electro)
- Thoma (4-star Pyro)
New weapons
The latest information from Hakush.in suggests that two new weapons will debut in the upcoming update and may be revealed in the version 5.6 livestream:
- Symphonist of Scents (5-star Polearm)
- Sequence of Solitude (4-star Bow)
While the Symphonist of Scents is expected to be a new 5-star Polearm and speculated to be the signature weapon of Escoffier, the Sequence of Solitude is rumored to be a free 4-star Bow.
New events
The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream will provide fans with a peek at upcoming events. The following ones may be announced during the telecast:
- Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland main event
- Humans vs Saurians event
- Battle event with assigned characters
- Mob vs Mob battle event
