Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has finally revealed the date for the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, which will be held on April 25, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). As per standard pattern, all Special Program livestreams are held around 12 days prior to the launch of the next version, and this upcoming livestream is no exception. Titled "Paralogism", the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream will reveal all the new content that players can expect to get in version 5.6, including new characters, weapons, quests, and events.

Ad

This article provides detailed information regarding the date and time for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, as well as a countdown to help keep track of when you can tune in to watch the stream.

Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream schedule and countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As stated earlier, the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream will take place on April 25, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). Players can tune into the official Genshin Impact Twitch and YouTube channels to watch this livestream, which will also drop three redemption codes.

The following is the schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream across various time zones:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): April 25, 2025, at 5 am

(PDT): April 25, 2025, at 5 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): April 25, 2025, at 6 am

(MDT): April 25, 2025, at 6 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): April 25, 2025, at 7 am

(CDT): April 25, 2025, at 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): April 25, 2025, at 8 am

Ad

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): April 25, 2025, at 1 pm

(WEST): April 25, 2025, at 1 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 25, 2025, at 2 pm

(CEST): April 25, 2025, at 2 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): April 25, 2025, at 3 pm

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): April 25, 2025, at 5:30 pm

(IST): April 25, 2025, at 5:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): April 25, 2025, at 8 pm

(CST): April 25, 2025, at 8 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST): April 25, 2025, at 9 pm

(JST): April 25, 2025, at 9 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): April 25, 2025, at 9 pm

You can also keep an eye on the countdown below to help keep track of how much time is left before the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream begins:

Ad

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 and 5.7 banner leaks

Livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream will drop three redemption codes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Three redemption codes will be dropped during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, as per standard patterns. Players can redeem these codes for valuable in-game rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora.

Ad

Do note that these codes expire within a couple days so players should ensure that they redeem these codes in a timely manner so as not to miss out on the freebies.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.