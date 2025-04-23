Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has finally revealed the date for the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, which will be held on April 25, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). As per standard pattern, all Special Program livestreams are held around 12 days prior to the launch of the next version, and this upcoming livestream is no exception. Titled "Paralogism", the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream will reveal all the new content that players can expect to get in version 5.6, including new characters, weapons, quests, and events.
This article provides detailed information regarding the date and time for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, as well as a countdown to help keep track of when you can tune in to watch the stream.
Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream schedule and countdown
As stated earlier, the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream will take place on April 25, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). Players can tune into the official Genshin Impact Twitch and YouTube channels to watch this livestream, which will also drop three redemption codes.
The following is the schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream across various time zones:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): April 25, 2025, at 5 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): April 25, 2025, at 6 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): April 25, 2025, at 7 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): April 25, 2025, at 8 am
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): April 25, 2025, at 1 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 25, 2025, at 2 pm
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): April 25, 2025, at 3 pm
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): April 25, 2025, at 5:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): April 25, 2025, at 8 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): April 25, 2025, at 9 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): April 25, 2025, at 9 pm
You can also keep an eye on the countdown below to help keep track of how much time is left before the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream begins:
Livestream codes
Three redemption codes will be dropped during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, as per standard patterns. Players can redeem these codes for valuable in-game rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora.
Do note that these codes expire within a couple days so players should ensure that they redeem these codes in a timely manner so as not to miss out on the freebies.
