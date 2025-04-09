Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks show Imaginarium Theater line-up for June 2025

The Genshin Impact 5.6 Imaginarium Theater for June 2025 is set to go live on June 1, and ahead of its release, popular leaker HomDGCat has disclosed key information about it. They have provided insight into the Opening Characters, Special Invitations, and the various boss monsters present in the Boss Chambers.

This article discusses HomDGCat's leak about the June 2025 Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.6 Imaginarium Theater: Characters, elements, and boss leaks

According to the latest leaks, in the upcoming June 2025 iteration of the Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact, the Electro, Cryo, and Dendro elements will be favored. As such, using characters from these elements will make it easier to overcome this endgame challenge.

Let's take a look at the various leaked lineups for the Imaginarium Theater:

Opening Characters

As one would expect, characters from the Electro, Cryo, and Dendro elements make up the lineup of Opening Characters. Here are all of them, as per leaks:

Cyno (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Fischl (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Qiqi (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Mika (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Nahida (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Collei (4-star Dendro)

The Opening Characters for the season are who you start with in Imaginarium Theater, and all of them receive buffs for the entirety of it's duration.

Special Invitations

The Special Invitation characters in Imaginarium Theater are units you can use in the challenge that do not belong to any of the buffed elements. Below are the ones that will be featured in the upcoming iteration:

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro)

(4-star Hydro) Dehya (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Xiangling (4-star Pyro)

Boss Chamber enemies

Boss Chambers refers to Acts 3, 6, 8, and 10 of the Imginarium Theater as they feature some powerful boss monsters. Let's look at the bosses speculated for the Acts as per HomDGCat:

Act 3: Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Act 6: Cineas

Act 8: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Act 10: Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device

Also read: How to defeat Cineas in Genshin Impact

