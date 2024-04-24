How to defeat Cineas in Genshin Impact: Local legend location and challenge guide

The latest version 4.6 of Genshin Impact has introduced the nation of Remuria. Players can explore and engage in a plethora of activities in this new region. Like the other areas of Fontaine, they can challenge new local legends here to obtain an exclusive achievement.

Cineas is a brand-new local legend enemy in Genshin Impact who can be found in the Clivus Capitolinus area of Remuria. You can encounter it in an underwater cavern, and defeating it will reward you with an achievement of the same name and 5x Primogems.

This article provides Cineas' location and includes information about how to successfully defeat this new local legend.

How to defeat Fontaine local legend Cineas in Genshin Impact

Local legend Cineas location

As mentioned, Cineas can be found in the new Remuria region, added in the 4.6 update. The local legend is a giant Primordial Bathysmal Vishap, who has a massive HP pool and can deal Hydro damage.

To reach this foe, first engage in the "Canticles of Harmony" World Quest, which is a prerequisite. By completing the second sub-quest in the series, titled Underwater Nocturne, you will be able to access the Sea of Bygone Eras.

Cineas location in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Cineas can be found in an underwater cavern near the Clivus Capitolinus, located on the right-hand side of the Sea of Bygone Eras map. You can reach the local legend by entering from the entrance marked on the map above.

Once inside, keep swimming deeper into the cave till you reach the Teleport Waypoint. You may be attacked by Bullet Barnacles on your way to the local legend's habitat.

Here, you will find Cineas at the center of the cavern, a little north of the Teleport Waypoint.

Defeating Cineas in Genshin Impact

Defeating Cineas isn't as complicated as the other Fontaine local legends. It is a Primordial Bathysmal Vishap and shares the same weaknesses as others of the species.

Use Freeze reaction team compositions to have an easier time in combat. Having a shielder on the team when going up against the foe can also be beneficial.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.