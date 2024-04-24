Underwater Nocturne is the "First Movement" of the Canticles of Harmony World Quest series in Genshin Impact's Petrichor region. It can be automatically triggered after completing the prelude mission titled The Shadow Over Petrichor. Underwater Nocturne is short, but you must solve a few new puzzles and defeat a few Praetorian Golems during the quest, which makes it slightly tricky.

You will be rewarded with 30 Primogems for completing the quest. Here's a simple guide on how to complete the Underwater Nocturne World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Canticles of Harmony: Underwater Nocturne guide

Continue exploring the Faded Castle

Follow the cat and explore the Faded Castle (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and explore the Faded Castle to find a strange mural. Get close to it to trigger a cutscene. You can also skip this and directly head toward the room with Autoharmonic Reed Pipes and get the Blank Score.

Take the "Blank Score"

Once again, follow the quest navigating to reach a room with an Autoharmonic Reed Pipes, a new type of puzzle mechanism in Petrichor. You must solve this puzzle to obtain the Blank Score. To do so, hold the melody power next to the Skill/Burst icon and move the soundboard before releasing it once it lands on the note matching the one on the wall, as demonstrated in the GIFs.

Once you have successfully tuned both Autoharmonic Reed Pipes, the mechanism in the middle will unlock and you can collect the Blank Score. Additionally, you will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems.

Play the "symphony" on the mural and defeat the golems

Install the Blank Score and defeat the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Head back to the mural's location and install the Blank Score in the mechanism near the stage. This will trigger a long cutscene of dialogues. Finally, the Praetorian Golems near the stage will activate and target you. You must defeat them to finish the quest.

Note that the Praetorian Golems can summon a strong Geo shield. Therefore, bringing a Geo character or a powerful Claymore user is advised since they can easily break its shield. Zhongli is a great unit to bring against these enemies since holding his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can deal significant damage to the golem's shield.

Defeating the mobs will trigger another short cutscene and conclude the Underwater Nocturne World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.