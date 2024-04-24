All Praetorian Golem locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.6 has introduced a new type of enemy group called the Praetorian Golem, which can be found in Faded Castle and the ancient civilization of Remuria. You can defeat them to obtain a few materials, such as Ruined Hilt, Splintered Hilt, and Still-Smoldering Hilt. These items are required to level up Arlecchino's signature weapon, Crimson Moon's Semblance.

This article lists all the Praetorian Golem locations in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All Praetorian Golem locations in Fontaine

Before we start, it is important to note that the following locations can only be accessed after starting The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest in Genshin Impact. Doing so will remove the seal and open the path to the underwater Faded Castle.

Location #1

Praetorian Golem in Faded Castle (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the middle level of the Faded Castle and turn around before taking the first left. Keep moving ahead until you find the first Praetorian Golem. You will also find an Exquisite Chest nearby, so quickly defeat it and collect the free Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact.

Location #2

You can find another Praetorian Golem in Faded Castle near the world boss (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a second Praetorian Golem near the world boss in Faded Castle. Teleport to the waypoint in the lower level and head straight until you find stairs to the underground. Keep moving south until you see a Praetorian Golem guarding an Exquisite Chest. Defeat the mob and collect your five Primogems.

Note: You have to unlock the Sea of Bygone Eras underground map to access the next locations.

Location #3

Pratorian Golem at Collegium Phonascorum (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Collegium Phonascorum and head deeper in the tunnel to find two Praetorian Golems near the water stream guarding an Exquisite Chest.

Location #4

Praetorian Golem at Portus Anticus.(Image via HoYoverse)

You can find up to four Praetorian Golems at three locations in Portus Anticus.

Location #5

Praetorian Golems southwest of Initium Iani (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a small cave southwest of Initium Iani where you can find two Praetorian Golems.

Location #6

Praetorian Golems at Caesareum Palace (Image via HoYoverse)

Two Praetorian Golems can be located in the Caesareum Palace southwest of Initium Iani in Remuria.

Tips to defeat Praetorian Golem in Genshin Impact

Use a Geo unit to break its shield (Image via HoYoverse)

Before you engage in a battle against one of the Praetorian Golem, it is important to note that they can summon a Geo shield, which increases their damage resistance. While you can use brute force to defeat them, it ends up taking a lot of time. Therefore, bringing a Geo unit is highly recommended since it can break the shield easily.

Zhongli is one of the best characters to use against Praetorian Golem since his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can effectively reduce the mob's shield health.

A Praetorian Golem NPC in Petrichor

Quest NPC Golem (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find one Praetorian Golem in Petrichor near the entrance of Faded Castle. However, you cannot engage it in a battle since it is an NPC/enemy in The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest. It will also not drop any materials.

