How to unlock Sea of Bygone Eras in Genshin Impact

Sea of Bygone Eras is a new underwater region released in Genshin Impact 4.6. However, it is not readily accessible to all the players. It is important to note that it has a separate map and can only be unlocked after completing a couple of certain World Quests, similar to The Chasm: Underground Mines and Enkanomiya. The new region offers a lot of chests and Hydroculus, so it is recommended to unlock it to max the Fontaine's Statue of The Seven.

This article will guide you on how to unlock the Sea of Bygone Eras map in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to unlock the Sea of Bygone Eras map

In order to unlock the Sea of Bygone Eras map in Genshin Impact, you must complete a few prerequisite quests. Let's look at all that needs to be done to open this new area.

Start The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest

The Shadow Over Petrichor quest location. (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Sea of Bygones Eras is locked behind a few quests in Genshin Impact. To access the new location, start by teleporting to the waypoint in Petrichor and interact with the Statue of The Seven to light up the map of the Nostoi Region.

Once that is done, approach the two NPCs near the statue to trigger The Shadow Over Petrichor quest. It is the first part of the Canticles of Harmony series and completing it will unlock the underwater Faded Castle map and trigger the next quest.

Complete the Underwater Nocturne World Quest

Do Underwater Nocturne quest. (Image via HoYoverse)

Underwater Nocturne is the second part of the Canticles of Harmony series. It can automatically be triggered by completing The Shadow Over Petrichor. Follow the quest navigation and continue exploring the Faded Castle. Do everything Osse the cat asks of you and complete the quest.

Enter the portal behind Osse. (Image via HoYoverse)

This will finally trigger The Last Day of Remuria quest, the third part of Canticles of Harmony, and open the portal that will take you to the Sea of Bygone Eras. That said, you will be able to enter the new region but it won't light up the entire map.

Complete The Last Day of Remuria to unlock the rest of the map

Complete the remaining quests in Canticles of Harmony. (Image via HoYoverse)

To light up the complete map of the Sea of Bygone Eras and gain access to other locations, you must finish The Last Day of Remuria World Quest. Note that the game will not allow you to enter areas locked behind the quest.

