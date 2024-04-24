Genshin Impact 4.6 achievements list

With the Genshin Impact 4.6 update finally live, you can unlock 19 new hidden achievements in the Wonders of the World series. Some of them can be obtained while doing World Quests, while others can be acquired by performing a few tasks. This includes defeating the local legend, visiting certain locations for the first time, and harnessing the power of the Symphony. You also get Primogem rewards after unlocking each achievement.

This article lists all the new hidden Wonders of the World achievements in Genshin Impact 4.6 and explains how to unlock them.

Note: The objectives of the achievements are taken from the in-game descriptions. The article will be updated to show a simplified task for each achievement when they are known.

All new 19 achievements in Genshin Impact 4.6

1) Vishap Express Scylla

To unlock the Vishap Express Scylla achievement, you must reach the target for the first time using the current summoned by Scylla.

2) I Ask of Thee, Art Thou Mankind?

Pick up a mysterious Grimoire for the first time to unlock I Ask of Thee, Art Thou Mankind? achievement in Genshin Impact.

3) The Flying Outlander

Unlock The Flying Outlander achievement by allowing the lost score to see the light of day again.

4) The Tenth Muse

The Tenth Muse achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

"Master the power of the Symphony."

5) Owner's Duty

Bring Osse fresh food to unlock the Owner's Duty achievement in Genshin Impact.

6) Loved by Books

Activate all the mysterious bookshelves in the Faded Castle using the grimoire to unlock the Loved by Books achievement.

7) Odyssey on the Wall

To obtain the Odyssey on the Wall achievement, complete the stage performance in the Faded Castle.

8) Misteriosa Forma Del Tiempo

Salute the Sound of the Bell to unlock Misteriosa Forma Del Tiempo.

9) "Go Tell the citizens of Capital..."

"That here, obedient to our oaths, we lie eternal..."

10) What Do You Mean, You Hid Them?

Collect all four treasures left behind by Juliano to unlock the What Do You Mean, You Hid Them? achievement.

11) Contra Mundum

"The king of vishaps, sealed for millennia, awakens..."

12) Latecoming Diadochus

"His wish shall be yours to fulfill..."

13) Omnes Viae Remam Ducunt

Visit the static "Eternal City" to unlock the Omnes Viae Remam Ducunt achievement.

14) Cineas

Defeat the new local legend in Genshin Impact's Fontaine, called Cineas, to unlock the achievement of the same name.

15) Slow Homecoming

Help Guistino return to his hometown to obtain the Slow Homecoming achievement.

16) "Beware of Remurians..."

"... Even if they have the tools."

17) Theatre Fire Drill

Destroy the Legatus Golem's shield before it can lift its blade and unleash its raging, fiery shockwave to unlock the Theatre Fire Drill achievement.

18) Canticles of Harmony

Complete the Canticles of Harmony series to get this achievement.

19) Echoes of the Grand Symphony

Play all the melodies in the Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box to get Echoes of the Grand Symphony.

