Genshin Impact The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest guide

Genshin Impact's The Shadow Over Petrichor is a prelude to the Canticles of Harmony series and the first World Quest that can be unlocked in the new Petrichor region. It is a pretty short quest and will reward 30 Primogems for completion. Travelers are also recommended not to skip this quest because it unlocks the Faded Castle and Remuria map as well as the new world boss.

This article will showcase the location of The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest and provide a guide on how to complete this Canticles of Harmony Prelude in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Shadow Over Petrichor quest location and guide

The Shadow Over Petrichor location (Image via HoYoverse)

To start The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest in Genshin Impact, head to Petrichor using the teleport waypoint that is automatically unlocked after the version 4.6 update. Next, head straight and interact with the Statue of The Seven to light up the map. Once that is done, approach the two NPCs near the town entrance to start the quest.

Defeat the "bandits"

Defeat the mobs (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're done talking to the NPCs, you realize that they are thieves. Quickly defeat them to proceed with the quest. This will trigger another cutscene, which will take you to a Dreamscape where you will meet an unknown entity.

Head to Petrichor

Head to the center of the town (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and head towards the center of the town to meet another NPC called "Bellringer." However, he will pass out in the middle of the conversation and you will encounter a new entity named Este.

Explore the ruins in the mountain and defeat the revived statue

Go to the ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

Head over to the mountain to find a ruin near the pond and defeat the Praetorian Golem guarding the spot. This will trigger a cutscene and you will be greeted by a mysterious cat.

Go to the underwater Faded Castle

Go to the Faded Castle (Image via HoYoverse)

Dive into the water and follow the quest navigation to enter the Faded Caster. The rest of the quest is following the cat.

Music Box

Collect all six scores to obtain rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Osse the cat will also introduce you to a music box. You can unlock up to six Symphonies and obtain Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact. The first Symphony will be automatically unlocked the first time you use it. This will also conclude The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.