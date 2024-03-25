Genshin Impact 4.6 Primogems count and free pulls leaked

The expected Primogems and total free pulls count in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update have been leaked. The next patch will release one of the most anticipated characters in the game, Arlecchino, and there are rumors about a new region in Fontaine. Naturally, many players might be curious about the number of Primogem rewards they can obtain in version 4.6 for free to pull for their favorite characters.

Fortunately, the leaks suggest there's a lot of content to do in the next update, so Travelers can expect a good amount of free pulls. Here's a brief breakdown of the total expected Primogems in Genshin Impact 4.6.

Note: The Primogem estimation is based on beta leaks and is subject to change.

Total estimated Primogem count in Genshin Impact 4.6

Based on all the recent beta leaks, Travelers can expect a ton of fresh content in Genshin Impact version 4.6. This includes new events, quests, and new regions in Fontaine. Additionally, it is speculated that the upcoming update will unlock the level-up restriction on Fountain of Lucine and release the remaining Hydroculus that players can use to level up the Hydro Statue of The Seven.

Here's a brief breakdown of the total estimated Primogem count in Genshin Impact 4.6, courtesy of Team Mew:

Daily Commissions: 2520 Primogems

2520 Primogems Teleport Waypoints: 110 Primogems

110 Primogems Domain: 5 Primogems

5 Primogems Chest: 1000 Primogems

1000 Primogems Unlocking Statue of The Seven: 5 Primogems

5 Primogems Statue of The Seven levelup: 120 Primogems

120 Primogems Arlecchino Story Quest: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Cyno Story Quest II: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Fountain of Lucine: 320 Primogems (2 Intertwined Fates)

320 Primogems (2 Intertwined Fates) World Quests: 210 Primogems

210 Primogems Event: 2260 Primogems

2260 Primogems Stardust Exchange: 1600 Primogems (10 Intertwined Fates)

1600 Primogems (10 Intertwined Fates) Achievements: 295 Primogems

295 Primogems Character trials: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

1800 Primogems HoYoLAB Login: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems V4.6 maintenance: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems V4.7 livestream: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Misc codes and Twitch drops: 90 Primogems

90 Primogems Web event: 200 Primogems

Adding everything listed above will give a player 11,715 Primogems for free, worth around 73 pulls. It is important to mention that the earnings will also depend on the Traveler's participation in the events and completion of other quests.

Fountain of Lucine rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can also obtain Acquaint Fates for the permanent banner from the following sources in version 4.6:

Stardust Exchange: 10 Acquaint Fates

10 Acquaint Fates Fountain of Lucine: 4 Acquaint Fates

As mentioned earlier, the level restriction on the Fountain of Lucine is expected to be removed in version 4.6. Travelers can expect at least four Acquaint Fates as rewards for leveling it up.

