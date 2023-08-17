Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine location and rewards

Genshin Impact has released a new offering system in the Fontaine region known as the Foutain of Lucine. The reward system is similar to the Sakura Tree in Inazuma and the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru. Travelers can level up the Fountain of Lucine to a maximum of 50 by offering Hydro sigils. It is worth noting that there is a level cap in 4.0, but it will be removed with each new update.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the Foutain of Lucine, such as how to unlock the new offering system, its location, and all the rewards.

Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine location in Fontaine and all the rewards

Fountain of Lucine location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fountain of Lucine is a new offering system in Genshin Impact. It is located near the Opera Epiclese east of the Court of Fontaine. The fastest way to get there is to teleport to the nearest waypoint. However, if Genshin Impact players have not yet unlocked the waypoint, they can use the Clementine Line Aquabus in Romaritime Harbor to get to the Court of Fontaine.

Then, catch the Navia Line Aquabus heading towards Marcotte Station. After deboarding, follow the main pathway leading to the Opera Epiclese. The Fountain of Lucine is located right in front of the opera house. Genshin Impact players will also find several NPCs around it making wishes.

Fountain of Lucine rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fortunately, there are no prerequisites to unlock the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact. As mentioned previously, there are 50 levels of Fountain of Lucine, each requiring 30 Hydro Sigils. Genshin Impact players can simply approach it and interact with it to offer the sigils and raise its level. Next, click on Rewards and claim the free items.

Here is a list of all the free rewards that one can obtain by leveling up the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact:

Level 1

Fragile Resin x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 2

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 3

Philosophy of Equity x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 4

Midlander Sword Billet x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 5

Crown of Insight x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 6

Philosophies of Justice x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 7

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 8

Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 9

Philosophies of Order x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 10

Intertwined Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 11

Fragile Resin x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 12

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 13

Philosophy of Equity x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 14

Midlander Claymore Billet x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 15

Crown of Insight x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 16

Philosophies of Justice x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 17

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 18

Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 19

Philosophies of Order x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 20

Intertwined Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 21

Fragile Resin x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 22

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 23

Philosophy of Equity x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 24

Midlander Polearm Billet x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 25

Crown of Insight x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 26

Philosophies of Justice x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 27

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 28

Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 29

Philosophies of Order x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 30

Intertwined Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 31

Fragile Resin x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 32

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 33

Philosophy of Equity x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 34

Midlander Catalyst Billet x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 35

Crown of Insight x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 36

Philosophies of Justice x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 37

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 38

Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 39

Philosophies of Order x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 40

Intertwined Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 41

Fragile Resin x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 42

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 43

Philosophy of Equity x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 44

Midlander Bow Billet x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 45

Crown of Insight x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 46

Philosophies of Justice x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 47

Acquaint Fate x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 48

Dream Solvent x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 49

Philosophies of Order x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Adventure EXP x200

Mora x50,000

Level 50

Intertwined Fate x2

Dream Solvent x1

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Here is the sum total of all the Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine rewards:

Acquaint Fate x20

Intertwined Fate x10

Philosophies of Equity x10

Philosophies of Order x10

Philosophies of Justice 10

Fragile Resin x5

Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys x4

Dream Solvent x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x500

Mora x25,000,000

Adventure EXP x9,800

Genshin Impact players can collect the Hydro sigils to level up the Fountain from chests through exploration.