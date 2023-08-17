Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine location and rewards

Genshin Impact has released a new offering system in the Fontaine region known as the Foutain of Lucine. The reward system is similar to the Sakura Tree in Inazuma and the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru. Travelers can level up the Fountain of Lucine to a maximum of 50 by offering Hydro sigils. It is worth noting that there is a level cap in 4.0, but it will be removed with each new update.
This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the Foutain of Lucine, such as how to unlock the new offering system, its location, and all the rewards.
Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine location in Fontaine and all the rewards
The Fountain of Lucine is a new offering system in Genshin Impact. It is located near the Opera Epiclese east of the Court of Fontaine. The fastest way to get there is to teleport to the nearest waypoint. However, if Genshin Impact players have not yet unlocked the waypoint, they can use the Clementine Line Aquabus in Romaritime Harbor to get to the Court of Fontaine.
Then, catch the Navia Line Aquabus heading towards Marcotte Station. After deboarding, follow the main pathway leading to the Opera Epiclese. The Fountain of Lucine is located right in front of the opera house. Genshin Impact players will also find several NPCs around it making wishes.
Fortunately, there are no prerequisites to unlock the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact. As mentioned previously, there are 50 levels of Fountain of Lucine, each requiring 30 Hydro Sigils. Genshin Impact players can simply approach it and interact with it to offer the sigils and raise its level. Next, click on Rewards and claim the free items.
Here is a list of all the free rewards that one can obtain by leveling up the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact:
Level 1
- Fragile Resin x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 2
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 3
- Philosophy of Equity x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 4
- Midlander Sword Billet x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 5
- Crown of Insight x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 6
- Philosophies of Justice x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 7
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 8
- Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 9
- Philosophies of Order x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 10
- Intertwined Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 11
- Fragile Resin x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 12
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 13
- Philosophy of Equity x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 14
- Midlander Claymore Billet x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 15
- Crown of Insight x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 16
- Philosophies of Justice x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 17
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 18
- Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 19
- Philosophies of Order x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 20
- Intertwined Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 21
- Fragile Resin x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 22
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 23
- Philosophy of Equity x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 24
- Midlander Polearm Billet x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 25
- Crown of Insight x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 26
- Philosophies of Justice x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 27
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 28
- Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 29
- Philosophies of Order x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 30
- Intertwined Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 31
- Fragile Resin x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 32
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 33
- Philosophy of Equity x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 34
- Midlander Catalyst Billet x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 35
- Crown of Insight x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 36
- Philosophies of Justice x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 37
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 38
- Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 39
- Philosophies of Order x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 40
- Intertwined Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 41
- Fragile Resin x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 42
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 43
- Philosophy of Equity x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 44
- Midlander Bow Billet x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 45
- Crown of Insight x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 46
- Philosophies of Justice x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 47
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 48
- Dream Solvent x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 49
- Philosophies of Order x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mora x50,000
Level 50
- Intertwined Fate x2
- Dream Solvent x1
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Here is the sum total of all the Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine rewards:
- Acquaint Fate x20
- Intertwined Fate x10
- Philosophies of Equity x10
- Philosophies of Order x10
- Philosophies of Justice 10
- Fragile Resin x5
- Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys x4
- Dream Solvent x2
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x500
- Mora x25,000,000
- Adventure EXP x9,800
Genshin Impact players can collect the Hydro sigils to level up the Fountain from chests through exploration.