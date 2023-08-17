Esports & Gaming

Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine location and rewards

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Aug 17, 2023 18:09 GMT
Fountain of Lucine location and rewards (Image via HoYoverse)
Fountain of Lucine location and rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has released a new offering system in the Fontaine region known as the Foutain of Lucine. The reward system is similar to the Sakura Tree in Inazuma and the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru. Travelers can level up the Fountain of Lucine to a maximum of 50 by offering Hydro sigils. It is worth noting that there is a level cap in 4.0, but it will be removed with each new update.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the Foutain of Lucine, such as how to unlock the new offering system, its location, and all the rewards.

Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine location in Fontaine and all the rewards

Fountain of Lucine location (Image via HoYoverse)
Fountain of Lucine location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fountain of Lucine is a new offering system in Genshin Impact. It is located near the Opera Epiclese east of the Court of Fontaine. The fastest way to get there is to teleport to the nearest waypoint. However, if Genshin Impact players have not yet unlocked the waypoint, they can use the Clementine Line Aquabus in Romaritime Harbor to get to the Court of Fontaine.

Then, catch the Navia Line Aquabus heading towards Marcotte Station. After deboarding, follow the main pathway leading to the Opera Epiclese. The Fountain of Lucine is located right in front of the opera house. Genshin Impact players will also find several NPCs around it making wishes.

Fountain of Lucine rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)
Fountain of Lucine rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fortunately, there are no prerequisites to unlock the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact. As mentioned previously, there are 50 levels of Fountain of Lucine, each requiring 30 Hydro Sigils. Genshin Impact players can simply approach it and interact with it to offer the sigils and raise its level. Next, click on Rewards and claim the free items.

Here is a list of all the free rewards that one can obtain by leveling up the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact:

Level 1

  • Fragile Resin x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 2

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 3

  • Philosophy of Equity x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 4

  • Midlander Sword Billet x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 5

  • Crown of Insight x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 6

  • Philosophies of Justice x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 7

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 8

  • Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 9

  • Philosophies of Order x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 10

  • Intertwined Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 11

  • Fragile Resin x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 12

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 13

  • Philosophy of Equity x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 14

  • Midlander Claymore Billet x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 15

  • Crown of Insight x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 16

  • Philosophies of Justice x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 17

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 18

  • Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 19

  • Philosophies of Order x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 20

  • Intertwined Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 21

  • Fragile Resin x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 22

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 23

  • Philosophy of Equity x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 24

  • Midlander Polearm Billet x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 25

  • Crown of Insight x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 26

  • Philosophies of Justice x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 27

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 28

  • Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 29

  • Philosophies of Order x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 30

  • Intertwined Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 31

  • Fragile Resin x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 32

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 33

  • Philosophy of Equity x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 34

  • Midlander Catalyst Billet x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 35

  • Crown of Insight x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 36

  • Philosophies of Justice x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 37

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 38

  • Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 39

  • Philosophies of Order x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 40

  • Intertwined Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 41

  • Fragile Resin x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 42

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 43

  • Philosophy of Equity x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 44

  • Midlander Bow Billet x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 45

  • Crown of Insight x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 46

  • Philosophies of Justice x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 47

  • Acquaint Fate x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 48

  • Dream Solvent x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 49

  • Philosophies of Order x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Adventure EXP x200
  • Mora x50,000

Level 50

  • Intertwined Fate x2
  • Dream Solvent x1
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
  • Mora x50,000

Here is the sum total of all the Genshin Impact Fountain of Lucine rewards:

  • Acquaint Fate x20
  • Intertwined Fate x10
  • Philosophies of Equity x10
  • Philosophies of Order x10
  • Philosophies of Justice 10
  • Fragile Resin x5
  • Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys x4
  • Dream Solvent x2
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x500
  • Mora x25,000,000
  • Adventure EXP x9,800

Genshin Impact players can collect the Hydro sigils to level up the Fountain from chests through exploration.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...