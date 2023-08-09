Genshin Impact 4.0 F2P Primogems guide: How to get 80+ pulls for free

Genshin Impact players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the mesmerizing Fontaine region and its variety of captivating characters as part of the highly anticipated 4.0 update. Many people's interest has been piqued by the introduction of Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, igniting their curiosity about the potential Primogems that can be acquired in this upcoming version.

Primogems, the essential component of character and item wishes, are acquired through quests, events, and exploration and are crucial to the game's gacha system. With the introduction of the Fontaine map and a new chapter of Archon Quests in version 4.0, you can expect a plethora of Primogems.

This guide delves into the calculation of these valuable gems, shedding light on the methods by which you can freely accumulate them. Understanding the means for obtaining Primogems becomes critical for those wishing to embark on their Genshin Impact journey with a healthy reserve of resources, as the update promises an endless supply of new content.

F2P Primogem guide to collect 80+ free wishes in Genshin Impact 4.0 update

Official artwork for Fontaine 4.0 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact is only a week from launching the highly anticipated Fontaine region in the version 4.0 update. Players are already aware of all the brand new content that will arrive in-game from the recent live stream and official announcements. Many in the community look forward to all the primogems they can collect from the upcoming content.

Here is a quick overview of all the free wishes F2P players can farm in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update:

New Fontaine 4.0 Content

Archon Quest Chapter IV: 90 Primogems

90 Primogems Lyney Story Quest: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems World Quests: 1000 Primogems

1000 Primogems Adventurer's Handbook: 320 Primogems

320 Primogems Fontaine Statue of Seven: 15 Primogems

15 Primogems Fontaine Teleport Waypoints: 205 Primogems

205 Primogems Fontaine Domains: 15 Primogems

15 Primogems Fontaine Treasure Chests: 1700 Primogems

1700 Primogems Statue of Seven Rewards: 240 Primogems

240 Primogems Fountain of Lucine Level: 420 Primogems

Permanent Content

Daily Commission: 2520 Primogems

2520 Primogems Paimon Bargain Shop: 800 Primogems

800 Primogems 5-star Test Runs: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

1800 Primogems Achievements: 515 Primogems

515 Primogems Tutorial: 30 Primogems

30 Primogems HoYoLAB daily login: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Version 4.1 Livestream: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Version 4.0 Update Maintenance: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems Redeem Codes: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Web Event: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Twitch Drop: 30 Primogems

Limited Content

Main Event: 900 Primogems

900 Primogems Photo Event: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Material Collection Search Event: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Battle Event: 420 Primogems

To sum up, F2P Genshin Impact players will be able to collect around 83 free wishes by competing in all this content.

It is worth noting that all of these figures are rough estimates that have been shared by HutaoLover77, a reliable source in the Genshin Impact community. The actual figures might vary after the official release, but this information is enough for you to plan out your future gameplay.