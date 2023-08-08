How to get free Lynette in Genshin Impact Fontaine Update?

After the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program, players have tons of exciting stuff to look forward to in the upcoming Fontaine update. With its arrival, HoYoverse officials will provide an opportunity to obtain Lynette for free, as long as they fulfill the pre-requisite. Lynette is an upcoming Anemo character who works alongside her magician brother Lyney, as an assistant.

The recent livestream has also revealed her abilities, showing her potential as an Anemo Sub-DPS role in future team compositions. Here is everything players need to know about Lynette in Genshin Impact and how to obtain her for free.

Reach AR 25 to obtain Lynette for free in Genshin Impact

Screenshot from 4.0 Livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse developers revealed during the 4.0 Special Program on the official Twitch channel that players can obtain a free copy of Lynette by reaching Adventure Rank (AR) 25. This requirement is low, making it accessible to new and experienced players.

A new special event page will appear during Genshin Impact 4.0 update that players can visit to claim their free Lynette. Those who have already reached AR 25 will be able to claim her from the event page tab right away. However, the claim button will be disabled who are below AR 25.

This provides them with a limited amount of time to complete the pre-requisite to claim their free character, which can be easily done by simply following the main storyline.

More about Lynette in Genshin Impact

Lynette's Skills and her Ousia effect (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the official announcements, Lynette is a 4-star Anemo sword user and will serve as a sub-DPS, providing valuable support to main damage dealers. As someone with Anemo vision, she can cause powerful swirl reactions during fights to trigger and enhance elemental reactions.

It is worth noting that Fontaine and its Genshin Impact characters will also introduce the new Ousia and Pneuma mechanics. These mechanics have unique properties and can be used for solving puzzles or against upcoming enemies. In the case of Lynette, her Elemental Skill can inflict an Ousia-aligned attack on her opponents who are powered by Pneuma, potentially paralyzing or staggering them.

This ability adds a strategic element to battles, allowing players to take advantage of their opponents' elemental vulnerabilities decisively.

Overall, Genshin Impact players have a wonderful opportunity to obtain a character for free in the upcoming 4.0 update. With her diverse skill set, Lynette will provide access to the new gameplay mechanics in the new region.

Travelers should get ready to embark on new adventures with Lynette and explore the intriguing gameplay mechanics of the Fontaine region when the update officially debuts on August 16, 2023.