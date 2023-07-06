Lynette is an upcoming Anemo character from the Nation of Justice and will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0. HoYoverse is yet to reveal her exact banner release date and her potential abilities. However, a number of gameplay videos from the v4.0 beta have been leaked showcasing Lynette's Elemental Skill, Burst, and other battle animations.

Based on the information, it seems that she will be a Sword user. Furthermore, her rarity is yet to be confirmed but it is speculated that she will be a 4-star unit. This article will showcase all of Lynette's gameplay leaks and also briefly go over her leaked abilities.

Genshin Impact: Lynette's abilities and gameplay animations leaked

Elemental Skill

A user named @dim leaked Lynette's entire kit along with her battle animations. The above Instagram showcases the upcoming Anemo unit's Elemental Skill. According to the Genshin Impact leaks, her skill is called Enigmatic Feint and it has two modes - Press and Hold. The Press version will supposedly do a simple Enigma Thrust, dealing Anemo DMG to a nearby enemy.

On the other hand, upon using the Hold version, Lynette will enter the Pilfering Shadow state, allowing her to move at a fast speed and also apply a Shadowsign to a nearby opponent. Interestingly, her Pilfering Shadow is very similar to Yelan's Skill, which could also be useful during exploration.

Elemental Burst

The above post by @genhsinmains showcases Lynette's Elemental Burst. It appears that this ability is called Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift. Upon casting the Elemental Burst, Lynette will raise her mantle, deal Anemo DMG in a small AoE, and summon a giant Bogglecat Box.

Based on the Genshin Impact leaks, it seems that the box will taunt all nearby enemies and periodically deal AoE Anemo DMG to them. Furthermore, if the Bogglecat Box comes in contact with Cryo, Pyro, Electro, or Hydro, it will absorb that element and fire five Vivid Shots, dealing damage based on the element absorbed.

Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Idle animations

Travelers can also check out Lynette's Normal and Charged Attacks animation in the above Reddit post. As per the new leaks, her Normal Attack consists of four rapid strikes. Meanwhile, her Charged Attack does two rapid strikes and consumes 20 stamina.

Additionally, the above post also showcases Lynette's two idle animations. True to her nature, she can be seen performing magic tricks in both of them.

