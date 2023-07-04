Genshin Impact has officially announced that Lynette will be one of the three characters to be released in the upcoming version 4.0 update. Only one patch is left before the Fontaine is released, so fans won't need to wait long. The developers have confirmed that she is an Anemo unit but have yet to reveal anything related to her abilities.

Luckily, leaks available online shared a lot of information about Lynette, including her potential kit and namecard. Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the upcoming Anemo character.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Lynette's kit and namecard leaked

Lynette's release date

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

"Multi-Function Magic Assistant"



In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as "the greatest magician in all Teyvat", Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.



#GenshinImpact #Lynette Lynette: Elegance in the Shadows"Multi-Function Magic Assistant"In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as "the greatest magician in all Teyvat", Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land. Lynette: Elegance in the Shadows"Multi-Function Magic Assistant"In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as "the greatest magician in all Teyvat", Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.#GenshinImpact #Lynette https://t.co/EVq12x1R83

The developers are yet to reveal the banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update, so Lynette's exact release date is uncertain. However, Fontaine will be added to the game on August 16, 2023, so travelers can expect her to be available on the following dates depending on the phase:

Phase I: August 16, 2023

August 16, 2023 Phase II: September 6, 2023

Leaked kit and abilities

A reliable Genshin Impact leaker called Mero leaked Lynette's entire kit. This section will briefly go over her potential abilities.

Elemental Skill

Lynette will execute an Enigma Thrust, dealing Anemo DMG. When Enigma Thrust hits an opponent, it will restore Lynette's health depending on her Max HP; however, in the following 4 seconds, she will lose a certain amount of HP per second. Furthermore, based on how her skill is used, it will have different effects:

Press: Swiftly use Enigma Thrust.

Swiftly use Enigma Thrust. Hold: Lynette will enter a high-speed Pilfering Shadow state and apply Shadowsign to a nearby opponent. When the state ends, she will approach the enemy marked by Shadowsign in a flash and use Enigma Thrust. Only one enemy can be marked by a Shadowsign at a time, and if the enemy moves too far from Lynette, the mark will be canceled.

In addition, Lynette will unleash Surging Blades at specific intervals when she uses Enigma Thrust, dealing Anemo DMG. Her skill cooldown is 12 seconds.

Elemental Burst

Lynette will deal AoE Anemo DMG and summon a giant Bogglecat Box, which has the following effects:

Taunts nearby enemies.

Deals Anemo DMG to nearby enemies at intervals.

If the Bogglecat Box comes in contact with Pyro/Electro/Hydro/Cryo, it will absorb that element and fire five Vivid shots, dealing DMG based on the element absorbed. Only one element can be absorbed for the entire duration of the burst.

Lynette's Bogglecat Box stays active for 12 seconds and has a very long cooldown of 18 seconds. Furthermore, its energy cost is 70.

Passive skills

As per the leaks, Lynette also has three passive abilities like most characters in Genshin Impact, and they are:

Sophisticated Synergy: Within 10 seconds of using her Elemental Burst, when there are 1/2/3/4 members in the party, the entire party's ATK will be increased by 8%/12%/16%/20%.

Within 10 seconds of using her Elemental Burst, when there are 1/2/3/4 members in the party, the entire party's ATK will be increased by 8%/12%/16%/20%. Props Positively Prepped: After Lynette's Bogglecat Box absorbs one element, her burst damage will be increased by 15%.

After Lynette's Bogglecat Box absorbs one element, her burst damage will be increased by 15%. Point Mnemomics: Shows the location of nearby Revival Orbs on the minimap. The underwater stamina and HP gained upon touching these Orbs will be increased by 25%.

The Revival Orbs mentioned in the last passive seem to be related to a new exploration mechanism that will be introduced in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

Constellation

Here is a list of Lynette's leaked constellations:

C1: Her Elemental Skill will create a vortex nearby the enemy marked by her skill and pull them in.

Her Elemental Skill will create a vortex nearby the enemy marked by her skill and pull them in. C2: She will fire one extra Vivid Shot from her Elemental Burst.

She will fire one extra Vivid Shot from her Elemental Burst. C3: Increase Elemental Burst Max level by 3.

Increase Elemental Burst Max level by 3. C4: Gain one more charge in her Elemental Skill.

Gain one more charge in her Elemental Skill. C5: Increase Elemental Skill Max level by 3.

Increase Elemental Skill Max level by 3. C6: Upon using her Elemental Skill, she will gain Anemo Infusion and a 20% Anemo DMG bonus for 6 seconds.

Namecard

The above Reddit post showcases Lynette's potential namecard. Genshin Impact players can obtain this item by increasing her Friendship Level to 10.

Poll : 0 votes