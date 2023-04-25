Lyney and Lynette are upcoming characters in Genshin Impact expected to be released in the game's Fontaine update. Most players might remember the two from Genshin Impact's Teyvat Storyline Preview: Travail video on YouTube. Several new leaks have surfaced, revealing more information about their potential kits, elements, and gameplay.

Unfortunately, not much is known about Lyney and Lynette besides the fact that they hail from the Nation of Justice, Fontaine, and the leaked information cannot be confirmed until their official release. That said, this article will cover information about their supposed abilities and vision.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks, and the final product is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Lyney and Lynette's elements and abilities

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed interesting details about Lyney and Lynette's potential abilities and gameplay. Although this has not been confirmed, they are believed to be siblings, and both will be released as two separate characters.

Lyney is speculated to be a 5-star Pyro unit that uses a Bow. Based on the leaks, he will likely be an on-field main DPS unit that relies on Charged Attacks like Ganyu and Tighnari.

Additionally, Lyney is expected to be stronger against a Single Target enemy. However, it is speculated that his damage multipliers might be lower than Ganyu's but supposedly higher than Tighnari's. Furthermore, it seems that his final constellation significantly changes his playstyle. If the leaks are true, it is safe to assume that Lyney will likely be a powerful DPS unit.

Lynette might be an Anemo unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, unlike her rumored twin brother, Lynette is speculated to be a 4-star Anemo unit that uses a Sword. Her kit seems to focus more on a support role that buffs the Charged Attack damage to synergize with Lyney's playstyle. The leaks also revealed that Lynette can summon an Anemo spirit from her Elemental Skill that lasts 10 seconds and supposedly swirls elements.

Furthermore, when Lynette is not on the field, her Elemental Skill will infuse Anemo into the active Bow unit's Charged Attack. If an Elemental reaction occurs, she will also buff the on-field unit's Elemental Mastery by a certain amount for a maximum of 12 coordinated attacks.

Poll : 0 votes