New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed interesting information about the twins from Land of Hydro, Lyney and Lynette. While they are yet to make an official appearance in the game, HoYoverse teased them in the "Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail" video on YouTube, along with several other characters from each nation.

Currently, nothing is known about Lyney and Lynette besides the fact that they are from Fontaine and will be released in one of the Genshin Impact 4.0 updates; however, some new leaks have revealed the potential elements and weapons of the two upcoming characters.

Do note that the information in the article is based on leaked data and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Lyney will be a 5-star Pyro character and more

As per the leaks, it seems that Lyney will likely be a 5-star Pyro character and will use a Bow as his weapon of choice. Lynette is speculated to be a 4-star Anemo unit that uses a Sword, which might upset a few fans since most within the community expected both of them to be a 5-star rarity.

If the leaks are true, this would also make Lynette only the second character, after Ninguang, who appeared in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail PV to be a 4-star. It is safe to assume that the twins are important figures in Fontaine since the other characters appearing in the promotional video were also leading figures in their respective nations.

Ahq denies Lyney and Lynette's elements and rarity (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Mero is a reliable leaker in the Genshin Impact community, another leaker, Ahq stated that the leaks about Lyney and Lynette's potential rarity and elements could be wrong. They also mentioned that there is no point in leaking any information right now since they cannot be confirmed and are always subject to change.

Leaks reveal Lynette is a Hydro user (Image via HoYoverse)

Ironically, soon after, another leak surfaced that revealed Ahq's claim that Lynette is a Hydro character and that the Anemo element belongs to someone else. This has confused a lot of fans as they are unsure what to believe and what not to.

Something similar to this also happened recently with another unit that is speculated to be released in Genshin Impact 3.7. In previous leaks, most informants believed that the new supposed character from Inazuma is likely called Momoka and was speculated to be a 5-star Geo Sword user; however, based on the latest information, it was revealed that her true name is Kirara, and she is expected to be a 4-star Dendro unit.

While there are no confirmed dates yet, both Lyney and Lynette are expected to be released after the Fontaine update of Genshin Impact.

