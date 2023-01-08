Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Everything about the Hydro Archon and new region

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks can be divided into two categories. The first one was the initial batch that primarily focused on text leaks, whereas the second involved actual character pictures. The new region is expected to be explorable in Version 4.0.

Hence, some players might be surprised that so much has already been leaked. It's vital to mention that everything posted below is subject to change, especially since some of the details were made long before miHoYo ever planned to reveal them.

There are rumors that the Hydro Archon is included in the character leaks.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: New characters, including one that might be the Hydro Archon

Lyney and Lynette both had similar model leaks to the previous five in this image, but theirs was much blurrier by comparison. At the very least, Travelers know that Lyney and Lynette will be involved in Fontaine, something already known, thanks to the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail several years ago.

The remaining five characters have designs that readers can see in the above tweet. The third one with white hair and a blue top hat is rumored to be the Hydro Archon, Focalors. While there is no concrete data to confirm this, some leakers seem confident in that assessment.

She also matches the description by leaker hxg, regarding the Hydro Archon's character design. However, it should be stated that all of the characters here, besides Lyney and Lynette, are currently unnamed.

New glider

Every region has a Glider, and Fontaine is no different. Not too many specific details have been revealed about this item apart from its appearance. Readers can see that the visuals on it greatly complement Wanderer's overall aesthetic.

Closed beta map

The above video shows off a closed beta map leak involving a possible look at Fontaine (and it even uses sentences from this hyperlinked article verbatim). The footage is quite old, but it's still the best early preview of what players can expect from the new region.

Other Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks

This leak from October 23, 2022, shows some old content associated with the region. The "V4_0" folder indicates that this content was designed for Genshin Impact 4.0. Besides that, the files support some other older leaks that talked about some underwater content.

There isn't anything too deep to analyze here. Genshin Impact 4.0 wasn't going to be released any time near these initial leaks, meaning that the content found in it will likely change by now. On a related note, the release dates of the previously mentioned characters are currently unknown.

Fontaine's expected release version

There aren't too many photos to use of the new region thus far (Image via HoYoverse)

Major new regions associated with Archons have historically been released in an x.0 update. For example, Inazuma came out in Version 2.0, and Sumeru launched in Version 3.0. It's likely that Fontaine will be explorable in Genshin Impact 4.0, although HoYoverse has yet to confirm that.

There will likely be more leaks of this region released in the future. Many didn't expect to see several characters (including a possible Hydro Archon design) be leaked as it is. Thus, it's reasonable to expect more leaks in the future, even if there is no timeframe to estimate.

