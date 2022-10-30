What is Fontaine and which update will feature it in Genshin Impact?

Fontaine is a region in Teyvat associated with the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact. Archon is also known as the God of Justice, although not much is known about her. What has been revealed about her is that the Lochfolk left this region after the previous Hydro Archon passed away.

While there isn't much official information on this brand-new region, there are a few leaks worth investigating. Fontaine, in particular, appears to be slated for a Genshin Impact 4.0 release date. There is currently no news or leaks about when that update will be released.

What is currently known about Genshin Impact's Fontaine?

A massive flood of leaks came out on October 23, 2022; some of the content revealed in those leaks was related to Fontaine. For example, the above leak shows some .lua files underneath the Version 4.0 folder. The most exciting aspect of this data is that it's all connected to some undersea content.

Other leaks made mention of the player going underwater. The full extent of such content is unknown because the leaks occurred very early in relation to the update's release date. Not to mention that the original megathreads and mirrors have been removed.

Waffel @WaffelGI [4.0 Beta] There will be some high-speed moving boat in Fontaine



*STC [4.0 Beta] There will be some high-speed moving boat in Fontaine*STC

In this update, a high-speed boat will be introduced as well. It will most likely be faster than Waverider, which Travelers can currently use, but there is no data to compare. Similarly, it is unknown why Travelers will require a new type of boat in this region as opposed to the old Waverider.

Some leaks have also mentioned undersea life, such as turtles. There have been no significant leaks revealing how Travelers can interact with them. At the very least, this new region will be vastly different from anything Travelers have seen before.

It is worth mentioning that the above trailer showcases Fontaine's Archon Quest around 2:02. It's titled Act IV: Masquerade of the Guilty. Lyney and Lynette show up, meaning they will presumably be playable characters sometime after Genshin Impact 4.0 goes live.

For comparison, after the release of Inazuma, Ayaka became playable, and Cyno did the same with Sumeru, and both characters were featured in their respective parts of the teaser. The Fontaine section of the trailer ends abruptly, and there is little else in terms of useful information about the new region.

When is Fontaine coming to Genshin Impact?

Two characters associated with this region (Image via HoYoverse)

Every major region related to The Seven has been introduced in an x.0 Version Update. For example:

Version 1.0: Mondstadt and Liyue

Mondstadt and Liyue Version 2.0: Inazuma

Inazuma Version 3.0: Sumeru

Later updates would expand on those mentioned above, but the main point is that the x.0 updates make the main region explorable. It stands to reason that players in Genshin Impact 4.0 will be able to visit some areas of Fontaine.

Likewise, several of the previously posted leaks also point to the region coming out in that Version Update. The content is subject to change, but past precedence shows that it's unlikely that a whole region would get delayed to a different Version Update number.

There is currently no official date for when Genshin Impact 4.0 or its beta test will launch.

Poll : 0 votes