Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks are already underway, even though the update is several months away from even being playable. This new information is part of the Leak Flood Megathread, which was promptly DMCA'd by HoYoverse. Such an action would indicate that at least some aspects of these leaks are accurate.

The ones most relevant to this article are Fontaine-related leaks. More specifically, those related to underwater and boat mechanics. It's vital to mention that these leaks are very early in the development cycle. As a result, the content here will be brief, especially with a lack of actual gameplay footage.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine leaks

BLANK  @genshinBLANK Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and big and small clamshells... Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and big and small clamshells...

Waffel @WaffelGI Also there will be some undersea area Also there will be some undersea area

These text-based leaks are rather vague at the moment, but they do highlight some features that aren't currently prevalent in Genshin Impact. Most notably, the inclusion of underwater mechanics. The game technically has an "underwater" location in Enkanomiya right now, but its gameplay doesn't revolve around water movement in a way similar to these new leaks.

These Fontaine leaks indicate that this region will have more emphasis on water movement, although they don't divulge how the underwater mechanics work. Likewise, there aren't too many details on these "hyperspeed vessels."

Waffel @WaffelGI [4.0 Beta] There will be some high-speed moving boat in Fontaine



*STC [4.0 Beta] There will be some high-speed moving boat in Fontaine*STC

BLANK  @genshinBLANK A new type of vehicle/boat named Sorush A new type of vehicle/boat named Sorush

It has yet to be confirmed if the Sorush is the hyperspeed vessel. At the very least, Travelers know that Fontaine will heavily emphasize exploration involving water. Such a trait shouldn't surprise long-time Genshin Impact players since the Hydro Archon comes from Fontaine.

Genshin Impact 4.0 is several months away, so it will be a long time until Travelers actually get gameplay footage of these mechanics. It is worth pointing out that some code related to Fontaine has surfaced online, with those files even directly referencing underwater areas.

Fan reactions to the new leaks

FOUL LEGACY @Nagumoxx @WaffelGI Sumeru started some months ago and we already in Fontaine leaks @WaffelGI Sumeru started some months ago and we already in Fontaine leaks 💀

40 @0505FONTAINE Me eating all of these Fontaine leaks like a full course meal Me eating all of these Fontaine leaks like a full course meal https://t.co/NMdKUoOzhj

Most players did not expect Fontaine leaks before Genshin Impact 3.2 even became playable. Getting access to so much information several months before the associated Version Update comes out is unprecedented, even within the Genshin Impact leaking community.

Common sentiments from the most popular social media posts range from excitement to curiosity.

Remi | Nahida waiting room @Remellu these leaks is probably how im gonna quit genshin eventually, its burning me out so bad because there's nothing to be surprised by anymore. everything gets dumped. we have stuff about fontaine already. What's the point of hype? these leaks is probably how im gonna quit genshin eventually, its burning me out so bad because there's nothing to be surprised by anymore. everything gets dumped. we have stuff about fontaine already. What's the point of hype?

It is worth mentioning that not everybody is hyped about the latest leaks. Some people hate being spoiled by new content, especially since these leaks are being posted everywhere online. Trying to avoid them within the Genshin Impact community is difficult.

On a similar note, many of the new Fontaine leaks have already been taken down, meaning that it's easy for Travelers to miss what has been happening lately. The lack of good archives of these leaks - especially when they come from easily-deleted tweets - means that some sources come from reposts, like the one below.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 @GenshlnWorld



~vía Ubatcha



#Genshinlmpact #Fontaine (4.0) Se está trabajando en una mecánica de buceo para la región de Fontaine, exploración marina~vía Ubatcha (4.0) Se está trabajando en una mecánica de buceo para la región de Fontaine, exploración marina~vía Ubatcha#Genshinlmpact #Fontaine https://t.co/zUyXlT3340

This tweet states that Fontaine has a diving mechanic in Version 4.0. The original tweet by Ubatcha referencing this leak was deleted, much like many other leaks on this topic.

It is vital to reiterate that everything revealed here is subject to change, especially since the content involved is nearly a year away from being released. Just for reference, Version 3.1 was the active Version Update by the time these leaks came out.

The following Versions need to come out before Travelers reach Fontaine:

3.2

3.3

3.4

3.5

3.6

3.7

3.8

It will be interesting to see new developments for these underwater mechanics when more leaks come out, however long that might be.

