Massive Genshin Impact leak reveals roadmap to 4.0 Fontaine update

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton of information about the game's upcoming versions, including a roadmap found in the files that leads up to the game's 4.0 update. The 4.0 update will bring Fontaine to the game, and the land of Hydro will be a massive new region full of unique technology.

Leaks have even indicated that Fontaine will feature underwater exploration and new water traversal mechanics that fans will definitely want to try out. These leaks also revealed the order in which the new characters are set to arrive through the next few updates. Players can find this leaked Genshin Impact roadmap here.

Roadmap to Fontaine revealed by Genshin Impact leaks

Mero @merlin_impact Someone just leaked full serverside data for Genshin up to 4.0 - expect a lot of leaks from clout chasers (this is worse than 1.5 so I'm staying away) Someone just leaked full serverside data for Genshin up to 4.0 - expect a lot of leaks from clout chasers (this is worse than 1.5 so I'm staying away)

Genshin Impact's latest leaks have revealed a ton of content that is set to arrive in the game's next few updates. These updates will progress the Sumeru storyline up until its conclusion, after which players will begin their journey to the region Fontaine in version 4.0. Fans likely won't be entering Fontaine until late 2023, but this roadmap reveals many of the characters that are set to arrive in the game's upcoming updates.

This information comes directly from the game's files itself, and it reveals the names and weapon types of many of the characters who are set to arrive from the 3.2 update all the way to the 3.6 update. Things are less certain about version 3.7 and beyond, but leakers are continuing to uncover more information with every passing day. Here's the roadmap so far:

3.3 - Wanderer (Scaramouche) and Faruzan

3.4 - Alhaitham and Yaoyao

3.5 - Dehya and Mika

3.6 - Baizhu and a new character

Fans who want to summon characters like Scaramouche and Faruzan won't have to wait much longer as they are set to arrive in the update following 3.2, but it will be a long wait for those who want to summon characters like Baizhu.

Fans should keep in mind that these leaks are very much subject to change as well, especially given that they are predicting information in updates that aren't set to launch for months. Players will want to keep their expectations in check and hold onto their Primogems if they want to summon for any of these leaked characters.

There will be a ton of additions to Sumeru over the course of these updates. The 3.3 update will focus on Scaramouche's storyline and provide players with more information about his character, and there will be a massive map addition in the 3.4 update. This will add more desert regions for players to explore, along with a powerful new boss to defeat.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and big and small clamshells... Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and big and small clamshells...

It appears that the Sumeru storyline will continue to build until around the 3.6 update, after which things may begin to transition to the region of Fontaine. Leakers have revealed tons of information about Fontaine, including that there will be underwater and boating mechanics to explore, undersea treasures to collect, and tons of other new mechanics for fans to enjoy.

Genshin Impact's latest leaks have provided fans with a lot of new info, and they'll want to make sure they prepare for the game's upcoming versions.

