A massive new collection of leaks revealed a ton of content from Genshin Impact 3.3 through 3.8, including the banner schedule for all new playable characters. This type of leak is huge news, especially since some aspects of it haven't been previously leaked yet.

The content shown here is subject to change. It is vital to mention that HoYoverse has DMCA'd several posts on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, meaning that the content in this mega-leak was most likely accurate.

People who do not wish to get spoilers about the upcoming banner schedule are advised not to scroll down any further. Those who do want to find out more can find a summarized list below.

Genshin Impact character banner schedule leaks from Version 3.3 through 3.8

The Google Docs above contain a summary of the mega-leak in its entirety. Some Travelers just want news on the character banner schedule, so here is a summary:

Version 3.3: Scaramouche, Faruzan

Scaramouche, Faruzan Version 3.4: Alhaitham, Yaoyao

Alhaitham, Yaoyao Version 3.5: Dehya, Mika

Dehya, Mika Version 3.6: Baizhu

Baizhu Version 3.8: Soutine

It's important to note that the Soutine part isn't confirmed compared to the other character leaks listed above.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.1 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos A quick repost of the updated release timeline:



3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown) A quick repost of the updated release timeline:3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

Only Version 3.3 leaks are specific when it comes to banner phases. The mega-leak stated that Faruzan would be a 4-star Anemo Bow user who would accompany Scaramouche in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.3. On a related note, Faruzan will have a Hangout Quest in Version 3.5.

Some old leaks suggested that Genshin Impact 3.4 wouldn't feature any new 5-star characters, but that now appears to be false in light of the latest leaks. The much-anticipated Alhaitham has been leaked to be playable in this Version Update as a 5-star Dendro Sword user.

Yaoyao, on the other hand, is a 4-star Dendro Polearm user, according to these leaks.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Q: Alhaitham unleashes some type of "fog", upon activating the burst The "Forlorn Lotus"'s ATK gets buffed (?) and gets also "Elemental Durability"

(Seems Q is a confusing to read)



#原神 #Genshin Alhaitham Kit Info:Q: Alhaitham unleashes some type of "fog", upon activating the burst The "Forlorn Lotus"'s ATK gets buffed (?) and gets also "Elemental Durability"(Seems Q is a confusing to read) #Genshin lmpact Alhaitham Kit Info:Q: Alhaitham unleashes some type of "fog", upon activating the burst The "Forlorn Lotus"'s ATK gets buffed (?) and gets also "Elemental Durability"(Seems Q is a confusing to read)#原神 #Genshin #Genshinlmpact https://t.co/ozJiZBX86z

Here is a list of other known facts about the other upcoming playable characters:

Dehya is a 5-star Pyro Claymore user

Mika is a 4-star Cryo Polearm user

Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user

Kaveh (who doesn't have a release date yet) is a Dendro Claymore user

Dottore (who also doesn't have a release date yet) is a Claymore user

Soutine is leaked to be a Hydro Claymore user

Bizarrely enough, Baizhu's in-game files suggest that he will have a censored outfit for his debut on the Chinese servers.

Other leaks about Lisa and Ayaka's skins

naevis (taylor's version) @naevisleaks [3.4]



Lisa and Ayaka skins



Their codenames:

LisaCostumeStudentin

AyakaCostumeFruhling [3.4]Lisa and Ayaka skinsTheir codenames:LisaCostumeStudentinAyakaCostumeFruhling

Apart from the character banner schedule, one of the most noteworthy parts of this collection of leaks is the news on Lisa and Ayaka's skins. Travelers previously knew that the two characters would have new skins, but there weren't many details about that topic back then.

Players have now learned that these new costumes will appear in Genshin Impact 3.4. Unfortunately, their models are yet to be revealed, so there are no new visuals to see here.

Waffel @WaffelGI [4.0 Beta] There will be some high-speed moving boat in Fontaine



*STC [4.0 Beta] There will be some high-speed moving boat in Fontaine*STC

Waffel @WaffelGI Also there will be some undersea area Also there will be some undersea area

Another interesting leak stated that players would be able to go underwater in Genshin Impact 4.0 when they head to Fontaine. The boat is reportedly called a Sorush, and there are various files about new water-related mechanics.

This massive leak dump has several other things in it, but these are the most important ones fans should know. Individuals should understand the currently planned timeline for new playable characters and their associated Version Updates before they launch.

Poll : Who would you prefer getting? Scaramouche Baizhu 0 votes