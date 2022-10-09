Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Faruzan, Yaoyao, Baizhu, and other character release roadmaps

Faruzan, Yaoyao, and Baizhu are among several new characters that will supposedly become playable in a future Genshin Impact update. Here is an overview of everything leaked about the upcoming playable characters:

Nahida: Version 3.2

Version 3.2 Layla: Version 3.2

Version 3.2 Scaramouche: Version 3.3

Version 3.3 Faruzan: Version 3.3

Version 3.3 Yaoyao: Version 3.4

Version 3.4 Dehya: Version 3.5

Version 3.5 Baizhu: Version 3.6

Version 3.6 Alhaitham: Unknown

Unknown Kaveh: Unknown

Unknown Mika: Unknown

The rest of this article will focus on the specific character release date leaks for the reader's convenience. Do keep in mind that topics related to roadmap leaks aren't necessarily guaranteed to be 100% accurate.

The characters with "Unknown" next to their names simply means there isn't any credible leak detailing when they will be playable.

Genshin Impact leak roundup: Faruzan, Yaoyao, Baizhu, and more characters

Mero @merlin_impact Scara will be in the same banner as the other new anemo character Faruzan (4*).

Also i have a lot of small things that indicate that Scara is melee catalyst like Heizou.



Not much has been revealed about Faruzan. Still, Travelers know that she is expected to be playable in Genshin Impact under the same banner as Scaramouche. Several leaks have stated that, so figuring out Scaramouche's release date is instrumental to knowing Faruzan's.

This leak states:

Nahida for Version 3.2

Scaramouche for Version 3.3

Dehya for Version 3.5

Ergo, it would be logical for Faruzan to also be in Version 3.3 if she's supposed to be on the same banner as Scaramouche. It's worth mentioning that Faruzan has been stated to be a 4-star Anemo Bow user.

Yaoyao

Current Genshin Impact leaks point to Yaoyao being playable in Version 3.4. These leaks also stated that there would be no new 5-star character in this update, so seeing a new 4-star character like Yaoyao isn't impossible. She's been leaked to be a 4-star Dendro Catalyst user.

Baizhu

Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user who has been leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.6. This Version Update is the furthest that these leaks cover, so anything beyond that is currently unknown.

Nonetheless, Baizhu is a character that's been an NPC in the game for years now. Travelers knew he was a Dendro user, but that element went unused until Genshin Impact 3.0. Fans speculated that he would eventually be released, so this type of leak would be good news for those who have been waiting for Baizhu to become playable.

Other characters' leaked banner roadmap

Nahida and Layla will apparently be on the same banner in Genshin Impact 3.2. Current leaks point to them being in the first phase of the update, meaning that their release date is November 2, 2022. Similarly, Yoimiya has also been leaked to have a rerun at the same time.

As far as other reruns go, Yae Miko and Childe have been leaked as 5-star characters for the second half of Version 3.2. It is worth noting that most of these leaks come from leaker Uncle Lu.

According to Uncle Dictionary (a source that checks how accurate leakers are), Uncle Lu has a good track record, but there have been some false leaks before. The accuracy of all these banner leaks remains to be seen, but readers should be skeptical until future beta tests confirm more.

For example, Nahida and Layla have both been revealed to be playable in Version 3.2, so they're at least confirmed to be summonable in that update.

