Genshin Impact leaker reveals roadmap for Kusanali, Scaramouche, Dehya, and more details

A reliable leaker named Uncle Lu recently posted a roadmap of the 5-star characters that Genshin Impact players can expect for Versions 3.2 through 3.5. As with anything leak-related, do keep in mind that what is shown here isn't guaranteed to be 100% accurate.

Nonetheless, Uncle Lu has a good track record, so it's worth looking at the leak:

3.2: Kusanali

Kusanali 3.3: Scaramouche

Scaramouche 3.4: No new 5-star character

No new 5-star character 3.5: Dehya

It is important to note that this leak doesn't mention anything about the new 4-star characters, as it's solely about the 5-star ones.

Genshin Impact roadmap for 5-star characters: Versions 3.2 through 3.5

There are some interesting aspects to talk about regarding this leak. First, the Kusanali part matches some of the original rumors stating that she would be playable in either Version 3.1 or 3.2. However, it's the Scaramouche section that's more intriguing.

Uncle DD stated that Scaramouche would be playable in Version 3.2, but Uncle Lu claimed that he'd instead arrive in Version 3.3. Naturally, one of the leakers has to be wrong in this instance.

Finally, a few leaks stated that Dehya was not to be released before Version 3.4, meaning that this new rumor supports that claim. Although no new 5-star character is planned for Genshin Impact 3.4, that doesn't necessarily mean there won't be any 4-star additions.

No Baizhu details

Many Travelers have been speculating that Baizhu will show up around Lantern Rite 2023, but the new roadmap does not support that rumor. Leakers are still adamant that he's a 5-star character. Hence, Travelers shouldn't expect him to show up in one of the upcoming Genshin Impact updates as a 4-star character.

Of course, all of this assumes that Uncle Lu's roadmap leak is authentic. If it isn't, then anything is fair game.

5-star characters from other leaks

Genshin Impact players should know that Cyno is a 5-star Electro Polearm user expected to debut in Version 3.1. A great deal of content related to him has already been leaked, with the above video being a handy showcase of his gameplay. However, he isn't the only 5-star character to debut in that update.

Nilou is a 5-star Hydro Sword user who also has a ton of content leaked. This video showcases her gameplay abilities. Aside from that, it's worth noting that there is another character planned for this update known as Candace.

However, Candace is only a 4-star character. Ergo, she won't get much focus here.

Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham has been leaked to be a 5-star Dendro Sword user, but he has no known release date. Unlike the last two 5-star characters mentioned in this article, nothing specific is known about his gameplay abilities.

That's it for the roundup of Genshin Impact's upcoming 5-star characters based on current leaks. Everything shown here is subject to change, especially since some of the rumors here are just text leaks.

