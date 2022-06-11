Scaramouche to reappear in Genshin Impact 3.2 patch, says leaker

According to the alleged Uncle DD alt, Scaramouche will reappear in Genshin Impact 3.2. It doesn't specify any exact dates in that leak, but there have been several leaks recently discussing Scaramouche and when he will be playable. The leaks mentioned:

This alleged Uncle DD alt is a third leaker stating a related but slightly different leak. Whether it's accurate or not remains to be seen, as no credible gameplay leaks are confirming these details at the moment.

The leak mentions that Scaramouche will reappear as a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.2. It doesn't say which phase of the banner or what other 5-star characters will be having a banner around that time. The alleged Uncle DD's alt has the following track record when it comes to leaks:

Hence, there is no guarantee that this new leak will be accurate. There are many more unverified leaks from this leaker, which haven't been proven or disproven yet. Travelers should be skeptical until more evidence arrives.

Travelers have desperately wanted Scaramouche to be playable since his debut in Version 1.1. It wouldn't be absurd if he were playable in Genshin Impact 3.2, but players should keep their expectations in check.

Older leaks

Earlier in this article was a mention of Uncle A and MrX's leaks pertaining to Scaramouche. Those leaks are available to view in the compilation posted above (near the end of that Discord post).

Travelers who want to know what Transformative Reactions are should know that they include the following Elemental Reactions:

Electro-Charged

Overloaded

Shattered

Superconduct

Swirl

Many players have speculated that he would be an Electro Catalyst for several reasons. His design and connection to the Raiden Shogun make the Electro part seem inevitable.

Very old leaks mentioned that he would be a Catalyst user (based on the original file names), but Travelers should know that weapon types can change in the final version. Albedo is an excellent example, as he was leaked as a Bow user but ended up using Swords.

Genshin Impact 3.2 is a long way away, and Travelers are unlikely to find concrete evidence until the beta test for that Version Update happens months from now.

