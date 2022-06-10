Genshin Impact leaks suggest Scaramouche will be a playable character in the Sumeru arc

A semi-recent compilation of Genshin Impact leaks related to Sumeru stated that Scaramouche would be playable. There are a few variations of these leaks related to his release date, but it's important to note that they seem far more common than in past version updates.

Travelers have been anticipating his banner since his debut back in version 1.1. Some players are even likely to see these recent leaks as copium since they're nothing more than vague text leaks as of right now. However, it's still worth sharing them in case the reader hasn't seen them before and wants to know what is going on in the Genshin Impact community.

Plus, it is always interesting to see if these leakers are credible or not.

Genshin Impact leaks: Scaramouche will apparently be playable sometime in the Sumeru arc

The above Reddit post shows a compilation of leaks that Ubatcha did in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. Considering that it's a compilation of leaks, it can be lengthy to skim through if the only thing the reader cares about is Scaramouche.

Here is a short summary of the relevant information pertaining to him:

MrX claims that he is a 5-star Catalyst and will arrive in either Genshin Impact 3.1 or 3.2

MrX also claims that he is a main DPS who focuses on Transformative Reactions

Note: Transformative Reactions include Electro-Charged, Overloaded, Shattered, Superconduct, and Swirl

Transformative Reactions include Electro-Charged, Overloaded, Shattered, Superconduct, and Swirl Uncle A claims that there won't be a banner for him until the 2022 Genshin Impact Anniversary

Uncle A also claims that he will be playable at the end of Sumeru

That's a fair amount of information to take in, although it is worth mentioning that these details only come from text leaks with no concrete evidence. Still, some Travelers want to know everything that is happening in the Genshin Impact community, including questionable leaks.

Scaramouche's kit isn't known at the moment (Image via miHoYo)

If any of these leaks are true, then it's worth investigating the claims anyhow. It's difficult to pinpoint the exact date Genshin Impact 3.1 or 3.2 will launch. Assuming that version 2.8 is the last one before version 3.0, then October 5, 2022, is the date that version 3.1 will come out.

Here are the relevant dates to keep in mind if that's the case (assuming that the version updates last for 42 days):

Version 3.1: October 5, 2022

October 5, 2022 Version 3.2: November 16, 2022

November 16, 2022 Anniversary: September 28, 2022

There's quite a fair range of possible dates for a Scaramouche banner, but Travelers will receive more leaks on this topic once version 3.0 actually gets leaked. As far as main DPS leaks go, there isn't really anything else to mention other than a leaker stating it to be the case.

Leakers aren't always good theorycrafters, so Travelers should be skeptical of any such claims. Most of the Transformative Reactions involve Electro, and many Travelers have speculated that Scaramouche would be Electro thanks to his design and connection to the Raiden Shogun. So the part of the leak involving him utilizing Transformative Reactions wouldn't be surprising if it were true.

