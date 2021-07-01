Will Scaramouche be a playable character in Genshin Impact?

Scaramouche is expected to be a playable character in Genshin Impact. As one of the Fatui's Eleven Harbingers, he plays an important role in the game's story.

Tartaglia (better known as Childe), who is also one of the Eleven Harbingers, is a playable character in Genshin Impact, so it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Scaramouche to also be playable.

Having said that, Scaramouche is unlikely to be released anytime soon. While Genshin Impact characters like Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu have leaked release dates, Scaramouche doesn't have one yet.

Scaramouche in Genshin Impact

Not too much is known about Scaramouche's playability in Genshin Impact (Image via Scaramouche Mains)

All that is known about Scaramouche at the moment is that he is an Electro Catalyst user. Unfortunately, he's not being prioritized like other upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact, so fans should not expect his release anytime soon.

Possible leaked weapon

⚔️A closer look at the 'Narukami' series of weapons with their Electro designs. A 3D model for the Catalyst does not currently exist, only an icon. No further info exists.⚔️ pic.twitter.com/tkMkL8ZXQk — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) February 11, 2021

Since Scaramouche is believed to be an Electro Catalyst user in Genshin Impact, the above tweet likely showcases his weapon.

The first weapon from the left is a Catalyst weapon, and its Electro-inspired design would make sense for a character like Scaramouche.

It is important to note that the leaks about Scaramouche being an Electro Catalyst user have not been confirmed by reliable sources.

Minor leak details about Scaramouche

genshin leaks //



big news for scaramouche pic.twitter.com/4aYnLmJCfb — snow - #Anemo4Lifers (@xiaoshairstrand) June 13, 2021

One leak claims that Scaramouche is no longer a Catalyst user and is now a Claymore user. The leak doesn't come from a trustworthy source, so Genshin Impact players should take it with a grain of salt.

There is also a theory that Scaramouche is Baal's brother, but there is no evidence to confirm it (as of yet).

When will Scaramouche be playable?

Scaramouche in the background of official Genshin Impact art (Image via miHoYo)

There are no Genshin Impact leaks that suggest Scaramouche will be playable anytime soon.

Some "uncle leaks" claim that Scaramouche won't be on a banner this year. If that's true, fans will have to wait even longer for him to be playable.

