Scaramouche might not become playable before version 3.0 in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact fans may have to wait a while longer for Scaramouche to arrive as a playable character. It seems that this villainous member of the Fatui won't be launching for quite a while, according to recent leaks.

Scaramouche has been a thorn in the side of players throughout the Inazuma storyline, and many fans want the chance to use his power for their own. Unfortunately, Scaramouche's tricky nature makes him a hard character to pin down, and the odds of him becoming playable soon are low.

Genshin Impact leaks: Scaramouche may not release soon

These new Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that Scaramouche's current in-game data is very low. Usually, when Genshin Impact characters are leaked, thanks to data found in the game's beta or deep within the files.

However, it seems like Scaramouche lacks many files that indicate that a character is close to release. He is missing things like a model skeleton and other basic data, making it hard to pin down an actual release date. With such a low amount of information available, it seems unlikely that he will be released into the game anytime soon.

Due to this, players should keep in mind that many leaks are currently incomplete, as there simply isn't enough information about Scaramouche.

Fans who have long awaited this villain's arrival as a playable character may be disappointed, but Genshin Impact is full of surprises. Scaramouche is unlikely to arrive until around the 3.0 update. But he could be released at any point between the 2.5 and 3.0 releases.

Fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for more information, but they shouldn't expect his release any time soon.

Scaramouche will comeback in 2.5 😭 Im so happy. I hope we will get his banner soon too // genshin leaks Scaramouche will comeback in 2.5 😭 Im so happy. I hope we will get his banner soon too https://t.co/Ut4j0BY6rq

At least fans can look forward to the return of Scaramouche during the main storyline. Players will learn more about his personality and backstory during his next appearance, which will likely bring him closer to being playable in the future.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new characters before they release, and fans will have to wait quite a while longer for Scaramouche's arrival.

