Genshin Impact leaks: Dendro reactions seem to have different scaling than existing reactions

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some interesting information about the Dendro element. This element has remained a mystery ever since the game launched, as it has been the only element unusable by players. This element can be found in the wild and is practiced by several different enemies.

Fans may have been afflicted with Dendro reactions before, like Burning, and they may have noticed some surprising results. These leaks have shown that the element might have some very unique scalings and perform well with certain builds. Fans can find out more about these new leaks here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Dendro scaling with Elemental Mastery revealed

Genshin Impact fans who have long awaited Dendro's release may want to start planning their teams, as more information about Dendro is beginning to leak.

Overdose, a newly discovered Dendro reaction has had some stats revealed, showing its boosts from Elemental Mastery. Interestingly, it is placed apart from all previous reaction types, which may mean that its reaction style is wholly different.

Overdose looks to scale quite well from Elemental Mastery, with it coming only second to Transformative Reactions like Swirl and Overloaded.

The Overdose reaction was leaked alongside the Overgrow reaction, which may also scale well with Elemental Mastery. It looks like Dendro may bring some interesting shifts to the Genshin Impact meta.

Fans who have been waiting for a new way to build characters will definitely want to keep an eye on the Dendro reaction, as it may be a powerful choice. The reactions will bring a new spin on Genshin Impact's combat system, and if players are able to utilize powerful new reactions like Burning and Overgrow, it may redefine Genshin Impact's strongest characters.

Currently known Dendro characters

:) @pixultear why is mihoyo literally locking up and storing the dendro characters... like stop with the pyro and start with the dendro 😭 WE WANT BAIZHU AND YAOYAO why is mihoyo literally locking up and storing the dendro characters... like stop with the pyro and start with the dendro 😭 WE WANT BAIZHU AND YAOYAO https://t.co/gxLq39QJSk

The only two Dendro characters known so far in Genshin Impact are Baizhu and Yao Yao, and their release dates are still unknown. It's hard to predict when they will arrive, as Genshin Impact has yet to officially reveal them as playable characters.

It can be assumed that they will arrive sometime in the future, likely when fans arrive in Sumeru. The Dendro reaction has been long-awaited by the playerbase, and fans may finally be getting it soon.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new content coming to the game, and fans won't want to miss out on Dendro when it finally arrives.

