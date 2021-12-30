Genshin Impact leaks: Diluc and Fischl to be the next characters to get skins

Genshin Impact fans may be surprised by the reveal of the following skins, as these two characters from Mondstadt might not be who they expected. Diluc and Fischl have been featured in these new leaks, which reveal the possibilities for two new skins for these characters.

Players who have long awaited Diluc's unique skin that was teased during a previous sponsored event will definitely be glad to hear this news. Fans of Fischl will also be happy to hear that she may be getting a skin in the near future. Here's everything known so far.

Genshin Impact leaks: Possible new skins for Diluc and Fischl

hourly ayato @ayatohour // genshin leaks



no new ayato leaks so have this instead. diluc and fischl are getting a skin!! // genshin leaks no new ayato leaks so have this instead. diluc and fischl are getting a skin!! https://t.co/Ar0n2mweWl

According to this new Genshin Impact leak from a poster who claims to be renowned leaker Uncle Dumb Dumb, Fischl and Diluc are set to get skins in an upcoming Genshin Impact update.

These leaks are still unconfirmed, but they line up with a previous leak from earlier this year that stated that several skins would be coming from Mondstadt. Players should take this leak with a grain of salt, but it would be a pretty big surprise for the community.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



The next skins after the 2.4 ones will be Mondstadt related, the chars and the release date is unknown. [Questionable]The next skins after the 2.4 ones will be Mondstadt related, the chars and the release date is unknown.

Players who have been waiting for Mondstadt to get another set of skins will definitely want to save up their Genesis Crystals for these two. This Diluc skin was originally teased in the KFC crossover event, and according to this leak, it seems that it will finally be released.

Players have long awaited this skin, with its appearance being a striking change from Diluc's usual attire. This butler-styled outform will definitely be a huge hit with the community, and fans can't wait for it to release.

nady @solardivinity // leak leaks



DILUC AND FISCHL SKIN????? // leak leaksDILUC AND FISCHL SKIN????? https://t.co/6v7hNYsaRx

Fischl will also be receiving a skin based on these leaks, and if the current trend for skins remains true, it may be a free release. 4-stars have traditionally gotten free skins so far in Genshin Impact, and hopefully, this skin remains the same. If it does remain the same, players will need to complete certain tasks to permanently unlock the skin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's latest leaks will definitely interest fans of Mondstadt as these new Diluc and Fischl skins may be released in-game someday soon.

Edited by R. Elahi