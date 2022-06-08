New Cyno, Collei and Scaramouche release roadmap shared by Genshin Impact leaker

Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord recently compiled a list of "sussy" leaks that discuss Cyno, Collei and Scaramouche, among other Genshin Impact details. Here is a quick synopsis of the critical information:

Cyno: Released in either Version 3.0 or 3.1

Released in either Version 3.0 or 3.1 Collei: Released in Version 3.0

Released in Version 3.0 Scaramouche: Released in either Version 3.1 or 3.2

Released in either Version 3.1 or 3.2 Another leak states that Scaramouche won't have a banner until the 2022 Genshin Impact Anniversary, near the end of the Sumeru Arc

There are also some vague mentions of other characters, like a bow character who has elf ears and how Sumeru will have at least two men. However, those leaks aren't as specific as the ones with the aforementioned release dates.

Compilation of Genshin Impact leaks (Cyno, Collei and Scaramouche)

The earlier information comes from this long Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord post. It's under the "genshin-sussy-leaks" section, so it's not something that Travelers should believe is guaranteed to happen. It is also a compilation of various leaks, meaning that some of them are bound to be false.

Some character names that Travelers might not recognize are:

Djajeet

Nafs

Dori

Ikhfa

Layla

Soutine

Nilou

Tighnari

Nahida

Clicking on the bottom tweet will take players to a thread of all several of these names' meanings, which might provide further insight into their characters.

daily gi hate 💗 @dailynahida NILOU / نیلوفر — persian girl’s name, it is another spelling of the name neelu and originates from niloufar, which is the farsi word for lotus/water lily, although in arabic it is just niloufar but nilou is the nickname NILOU / نیلوفر — persian girl’s name, it is another spelling of the name neelu and originates from niloufar, which is the farsi word for lotus/water lily, although in arabic it is just niloufar but nilou is the nickname

None of their character models (or Cyno and Collei's) have been leaked thus far. One of the leaks mentions that at least two of these characters are men, but it doesn't state which ones in particular. Some names like Layla are likely out of the question.

All leakers referenced in this leak compilation and their records on Uncle Dictionary (a spreadsheet that tracks their leak accuracy) include:

Auntie Please Don't Touch My Fish: 2 Partially Accurate

2 Partially Accurate Ubatcha: 49 Accurate, 3 Partially Accurate, 10 False

49 Accurate, 3 Partially Accurate, 10 False Uncle DD Alt: 3 Accurate, 1 Partially Accurate, 2 False

3 Accurate, 1 Partially Accurate, 2 False Uncle A: 3 Accurate

3 Accurate MrX: 6 Accurate, 2 Partially Accurate, 3 False

6 Accurate, 2 Partially Accurate, 3 False Uncle im1urDaddy: N/A

Most of the leaks in the compilation have no evidence proving them to be accurate, so Genshin Impact players should be skeptical until more evidence arrives.

Other Genshin Impact leaks

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Collei for 3.0 (dendro), also two new bow and a sword character!



Dendro archon Kusanali for 3.1, also new cryo claymore character Genshin leaks //Collei for 3.0 (dendro), also two new bow and a sword character!Dendro archon Kusanali for 3.1, also new cryo claymore character Genshin leaks //❗️ Collei for 3.0 (dendro), also two new bow and a sword character! ❗️ Dendro archon Kusanali for 3.1, also new cryo claymore character https://t.co/rHurUXgi0M

There was also a leak from Uncle Pigeon (who has no track record according to Uncle Dictionary) that stated the Dendro Archon would come out in Genshin Impact 3.1. It also mentions that Collei is a Dendro character.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



3.0 will have 3 new chars. Two 5 Stars and One 4 Star.



Collei is the 4 star. [Questionable]3.0 will have 3 new chars. Two 5 Stars and One 4 Star.Collei is the 4 star.

Collei is a 4-star character, which would mean that she would be an easy Dendro character for Travelers to obtain (compared to a 5-star Dendro character). However, this leak also mentions that there will be two 5-star characters in Genshin Impact 3.0.

There are no names attached to that claim, so it's unknown whether it will be Cyno or the other previously mentioned Sumeru names.

Assuming that all of these leaks are somewhat true, then Travelers can expect the following characters from Version 3.0 onward:

Collei

Cyno

Scaramouche

The Dendro Archon

That's not even mentioning the Sumeru names like Nahida, which don't have leaked release dates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far