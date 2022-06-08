New Cyno, Collei and Scaramouche release roadmap shared by Genshin Impact leaker

Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord recently compiled a list of "sussy" leaks that discuss Cyno, Collei and Scaramouche, among other Genshin Impact details. Here is a quick synopsis of the critical information:
- Cyno: Released in either Version 3.0 or 3.1
- Collei: Released in Version 3.0
- Scaramouche: Released in either Version 3.1 or 3.2
- Another leak states that Scaramouche won't have a banner until the 2022 Genshin Impact Anniversary, near the end of the Sumeru Arc
There are also some vague mentions of other characters, like a bow character who has elf ears and how Sumeru will have at least two men. However, those leaks aren't as specific as the ones with the aforementioned release dates.
The earlier information comes from this long Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord post. It's under the "genshin-sussy-leaks" section, so it's not something that Travelers should believe is guaranteed to happen. It is also a compilation of various leaks, meaning that some of them are bound to be false.
Some character names that Travelers might not recognize are:
- Djajeet
- Nafs
- Dori
- Ikhfa
- Layla
- Soutine
- Nilou
- Tighnari
- Nahida
Clicking on the bottom tweet will take players to a thread of all several of these names' meanings, which might provide further insight into their characters.
None of their character models (or Cyno and Collei's) have been leaked thus far. One of the leaks mentions that at least two of these characters are men, but it doesn't state which ones in particular. Some names like Layla are likely out of the question.
All leakers referenced in this leak compilation and their records on Uncle Dictionary (a spreadsheet that tracks their leak accuracy) include:
- Auntie Please Don't Touch My Fish: 2 Partially Accurate
- Ubatcha: 49 Accurate, 3 Partially Accurate, 10 False
- Uncle DD Alt: 3 Accurate, 1 Partially Accurate, 2 False
- Uncle A: 3 Accurate
- MrX: 6 Accurate, 2 Partially Accurate, 3 False
- Uncle im1urDaddy: N/A
Most of the leaks in the compilation have no evidence proving them to be accurate, so Genshin Impact players should be skeptical until more evidence arrives.
Other Genshin Impact leaks
There was also a leak from Uncle Pigeon (who has no track record according to Uncle Dictionary) that stated the Dendro Archon would come out in Genshin Impact 3.1. It also mentions that Collei is a Dendro character.
Collei is a 4-star character, which would mean that she would be an easy Dendro character for Travelers to obtain (compared to a 5-star Dendro character). However, this leak also mentions that there will be two 5-star characters in Genshin Impact 3.0.
There are no names attached to that claim, so it's unknown whether it will be Cyno or the other previously mentioned Sumeru names.
Assuming that all of these leaks are somewhat true, then Travelers can expect the following characters from Version 3.0 onward:
- Collei
- Cyno
- Scaramouche
- The Dendro Archon
That's not even mentioning the Sumeru names like Nahida, which don't have leaked release dates.