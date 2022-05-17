Genshin Impact leaks: Two 5-star characters and Collei to be released in 3.0 update

New leaks have started flooding the internet after the drip marketing release of Shikanoin Heizou by Genshin Impact.

The latest leaks have shed more light on the upcoming characters in the patch 3.0 update. Based on the leaks, it appears that three new characters will be released in version 3.0. Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming new characters:

Two new 5-star characters

One of the 5-star will be Dendro

One 4-star character - Collei

This article will explain everything players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact leaks about the upcoming characters.

Genshin Impact leaks: Collei (4-star) and two new 5-stars will be released in the version 3.0 update

Collei's appearance from official manga (Image via Genshin Impact)

Credible sources have stumbled upon the latest leaks about the upcoming characters released in the version 3.0 update.

This information has been labeled "questionable", as there is no way to verify this in the current version. Hence, players are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Leaks have revealed that version 3.0 will release two 5-star characters and one 4-star. The 4-star character to be released has been disclosed as Collei.

Collei has only appeared in Genshin Impact's official manga. In the manga, Collei is on her quest for vengeance against Barnabas, a sumeru-based scientist associated with Dottore and the Fatui.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



3.0 will have 3 new chars. Two 5 Stars and One 4 Star.



Collei is the 4 star. [Questionable]3.0 will have 3 new chars. Two 5 Stars and One 4 Star.Collei is the 4 star.

Based on the current story in the official manga, Collei is on her way to Sumeru and is being escorted by Cyno. Version 3.0 will also release Sumeru as a playable region, and it is safe to assume that Collei will be introduced as a Sumeru character.

The manga does show Collei having vision-like powers, although she does not wield one. Later, Collei was subjected to strange experiments by Fatui and was meant to be a human weapon.

Speculation about upcoming new 5-stars

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



So we have 3 new characters in 3.0:



4☆ Collei (rumoured dendro bow)

5☆ male dendro character

+ another 5☆ character (no Cyno)



I just NEED the male dendro character to be Baizhu Genshin 3.0 leaks //So we have 3 new characters in 3.0:4☆ Collei (rumoured dendro bow)5☆ male dendro character+ another 5☆ character (no Cyno)I just NEED the male dendro character to be Baizhu Genshin 3.0 leaks //❗️So we have 3 new characters in 3.0:4☆ Collei (rumoured dendro bow)5☆ male dendro character + another 5☆ character (no Cyno)I just NEED the male dendro character to be Baizhu 😭 https://t.co/yNkLkYgc6C

The upcoming 5-star characters could be from Sumeru since they will be released alongside Sumeru in the version 3.0 update. There is little to no information about any new Sumeru characters other than Cyno.

Latest leaks have also mentioned that one of the 5-star will be a playable Dendro character, while it is still unknown about the element used by the other 5-star. Many fans suggested the other 5-star could be Cyno, but there is a lot of debate about his rarity.

In any case, players should wait until future leaks or any official announcements are made about these new 5-star Sumeru-based characters. Hopefully, future news will also inform the community more about Collei's weapons and abilities in Genshin Impact.

