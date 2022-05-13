Fans believe Genshin Impact added a tunnel leading to Sumeru in the Chasm update

With the official delay of Genshin Impact patch 2.7, the scheduled release of Sumeru will also be pushed further. Sumeru has been speculated to be released in the version 3.0 update, and players will finally have an opportunity to visit the Dendro nation.

The release of The Chasm brought a lot of Sumeru crumbs to temporarily satiate fans' curiosity. Additionally, a tunnel can be found that leads to outside the Chasm, and fans have theorized that this could be one of the paths to Sumeru.

This article will discuss everything players need to know about the tunnel that may lead to Sumeru and other fan theories related to it.

A tunnel that might take Genshin Impact players to Sumeru added in The Chasm

Location of a hidden tunnel (Image via Genshin Impact)

To find the tunnel, players will first need to teleport to the Statue of Seven waypoint in The Chasm and begin gliding south. They should keep gliding down until they can find a broken wooden bridge on their right. Players will find that they are able to travel up to a certain distance in the passage, and it is also possible to light up on the other side of the tunnel.

Unfortunately, if players try to get closer to the outside of the tunnel, Paimon will appear and ask them to return.

Lauren - Ayaka haver @laurenragnvindr Someone’s probably already noticed this before but I wonder if this’ll be how we get to Sumeru 🤔 there’s clearly something behind this tunnel but the mini-map starts flashing red once you get near the end Someone’s probably already noticed this before but I wonder if this’ll be how we get to Sumeru 🤔 there’s clearly something behind this tunnel but the mini-map starts flashing red once you get near the end https://t.co/pElR7jUVN7

Many have tried different tricks to override the invisible barrier that stops the character from traveling further and sending them back. One such method requires a Sayu.

Players can use Sayu's elemental skill, which is apparently uninterruptable and can override the barrier by taking travelers outside the tunnel. However, there is not much to see, and as soon as the skill ends, players will be teleported to Sumeru for some reason.

While interacting with Liben during the recent 2.6 Marvelous Merchandise event, Genshin Impact players discovered that Sumeru has become dangerous as of late. One fan theory suggests that due to this "danger," the road to Sumeru may have been closed off to outsiders, and players will likely have to travel to Sumeru through this tunnel located in Chasm.

Although this theory is very rough around the edges, the part regarding players having to use the tunnel to travel to Sumeru secretly does sound like something that Genshin Impact could incorporate, and the game even did something similar with Inazuma.

There are others in the community who believe that the tunnel is still subject to change and could be revamped into something else at a later date.

It is still too early to provide anything concrete, and players will have to wait for two more patch updates before Genshin Impact teases Sumeru in their Special Program. Until then, players can always keep an eye out for more Sumeru crumbs in the upcoming patches.

