Genshin Impact fans are finding multiple Sumeru crumbs in The Chasm map ahead of official sneak peek

Genshin Impact fans have been dying to go to Sumeru for a long time now, and all they have are some crumbs from The Chasm. They're not leaks per se, but they do give hints of what the new region will look like or how the player could get there. All of these findings are currently viewable in the game.

Genshin Impact 2.7 was delayed, so there isn't much in the way of news right now. In the meantime, it's worth looking at what some astute Travelers discovered in The Chasm regarding Sumeru crumbs.

Supposed Sumeru crumbs in The Chasm map in Genshin Impact

The first video worth discussing is one that involves a tunnel near Cinnabar Cliff. Here, the player glides down from The Chasm's Statue of the Seven and heads south. Going through the tunnel brings up the annoying red flashes, indicating that the player can't make it to the other side.

Paimon annoyingly stops Travelers from making it too far. Unfortunately, one cannot see much of Sumeru here, as all there seems to be are more mountains and some trees. There is nothing of value in this tunnel.

An astute Genshin Impact player noticed that they could use Sayu to roll past the tunnel. Doing so makes it clear that there is a large lake nearby and a road that leads to some hill. Sadly, Paimon kicks them out once again.

Nonetheless, this part of the map still looks unfinished.

Underground Chasm hints

Of course, the underground portion of The Chasm also has its own little crumbs related to Sumeru. There is a location known as the Roots of the Valley of Life that some players speculate, is connected to the new region, yet there isn't much to do here.

There is a Hidden Exploration Objective and an achievement here, but not much in the way of lore. Still, completing that Hidden Exploration Objective makes Paimon say:

"Huh, it's just a shriveled seed. Hmm, that reminds Paimon of a story from Sumeru... Don't worry, (Traveler), Paimon will tell you the story later while we're on the road!"

Normally, Genshin Impact players who climb too high will have Paimon tell them:

"There's nothing here. Should we go back first?"

However, determined Travelers can still climb upwards with a well-timed jump. Unfortunately, there is nothing of value here. Anybody curious enough to check it out should use a small character like Diona, just like in the video.

Other hints

Not every hint in the new region takes place in Sumeru. In this case, it's worth going back to Liyue harbor to see a familiar face who recently got a new Commission.

Genshin Impact players should also know that completing the new Commission, Ahoy! A Pirate's Growth for Ye!, will have Little Fei talk about Little Meng wanting to go to Sumeru. However, the Commission, The Little Pirate Goes Out to Sea, reveals more about the new region.

Little Meng even agrees to meet the player in the new region. Whether or not he will have more Commissions or a World Quest there is unknown. Still, plenty of crumbs have led Genshin Impact players to learn more about this highly anticipated location.

