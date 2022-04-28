Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream delayed as per official statement

Genshin Impact has officially announced that the 2.7 live stream has been postponed. The reason behind the delay hasn't been revealed yet, but the community is assuming it to be the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai.

The hype for Genshin Impact version 2.7 is sky-scraping, primarily because two new characters named Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will arrive with it. It will also provide travelers with more information about Bosacius, who is the strongest Yaksha. Here's everything players need to know about the delay of the 2.7 live stream.

Genshin Impact officially confirms delay in 2.7 live stream on Facebook and Bilibili

Genshin Impact recently posted about the Journey With a Gentle Breeze event on Twitter and Facebook. Naturally, many travelers were more concerned about the 2.7 Special Program that should have been announced by now, ideally.

In the comments section of their latest post, the developers confirmed that the Special Program for version 2.7 has been temporarily delayed.

The community's response towards the unusual announcement has been mixed. a majority of players understand that the situation in Shanghai is nowhere near normal at the moment and that the safety of the developers comes first.

gildus vitus @lebenvergold i am not sure to scream in pain or relief that 2.7 could be delayed, after mihoyo comfirmed the delay of the live stream i am not sure to scream in pain or relief that 2.7 could be delayed, after mihoyo comfirmed the delay of the live stream https://t.co/eN6kNvSHwz

On the other end of the spectrum, some travelers are looking forward to having free Primogems for the delay. This side of the community is undoubtedly alarming as players are prioritizing an in-game currency over the health of the developers.

It is safe to assume that an official post about the delay in version 2.7's Special Program will arrive shortly. The developers might announce a new date and time for the live stream in the post as well.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream?

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will be the biggest highlights of the the 2.7 live stream. While the former is a five-star Hydro bow user, the latter is a four-star Electro healer.

As for the rerun banners, leakers have claimed that Xiao might return with Yelan owing to his role in the 2.7 storyline. Xiao and Yelan's banners will be released in the first half, while Arataki Itto's rerun banner with Kuki Shinobu should arrive in the second half.

There will be some new events related to the Serenitea Pot and music in patch 2.7 and the Hyakunin Ikki event will also return eventually.

All in all, travelers should buckle up for a ton of new content in the next major update for HoYoverse's action RPG. However, there's also a possibility that the update will be delayed like the 2.7 livestream. More clarity on the same can be expected in the coming days.

Edited by Atul S