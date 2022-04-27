Top 5 announcements to expect from Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream

Genshin Impact 2.7's livestream will be arriving soon and fans can look forward to some amazing reveals during this stream. The 2.7 livestream should be taking place on April 29, and players will be able to see new characters, events, and other content being revealed for the first time.

This update will bring both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to the game, and both are highly anticipated by the community. Fans have a lot to expect to in the new update, and they'll get their first look during this upcoming livestream.

Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream: 5 things to look forward to

hourly yelan 🎲 @yelanarchive Can’t wait to 2.7 livestream to hear yelan’s voice Can’t wait to 2.7 livestream to hear yelan’s voice https://t.co/SIi3lWnl9M

Genshin Impact 2.7 will be revealed live on April 29, and fans will be able to see much of the update's new content during the stream. There is a ton coming during this new version, along with some huge story content.

Fans won't want to miss out on the reveal, as there are some amazing new additions to the game that will be showcased live later this week.

5) New story quest

A Chasm-related Archon Quest, Yelan's Story Quest "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I" and Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event will be released in Version 2.7.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.7 BETA] QuestsA Chasm-related Archon Quest, Yelan's Story Quest "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I" and Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event will be released in Version 2.7.※ Subject to change. [2.7 BETA] QuestsA Chasm-related Archon Quest, Yelan's Story Quest "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I" and Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event will be released in Version 2.7.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Yelan will be receiving a story quest alongside a new Archon quest during the 2.7 update, and fans will likely be shown a trailer of the upcoming events during the livestream.

This quest will feature the newest part of the game's story, and fans will definitely want to see its exciting trailer.

4) New weapons

Lumie @lumie_lumie Ganyu using 'Aqua Simulacra', a new 5* bow coming in 2.7.



*Videos and images were taken on 2.6 client Ganyu using 'Aqua Simulacra', a new 5* bow coming in 2.7.*Videos and images were taken on 2.6 client https://t.co/MmYLcjNrMM

Fans can look forward to a powerful new 5-star bow being revealed during the livestream, as the Aqua Simulacra makes its debut. This amazing bow is Yelan's signature weapon and it provides her with some insane damage boosts.

After every 3 challenges, you will be required to replace some (or all) of the characters on your team.



Rewards include Fading Twilight and its refinement materials.



genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_43… Perilous Trail: Four rogue-like realms, with 9, 9, 9, and 18 challenges, respectively.After every 3 challenges, you will be required to replace some (or all) of the characters on your team.Rewards include Fading Twilight and its refinement materials. Perilous Trail: Four rogue-like realms, with 9, 9, 9, and 18 challenges, respectively.After every 3 challenges, you will be required to replace some (or all) of the characters on your team.Rewards include Fading Twilight and its refinement materials.genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_43…

There is also a free 4-star bow known as the Fading Twilight that will become available during this update, and players will want to learn how to obtain it by watching it live.

3) New events

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.7:



1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"

2. Kuki with hangout quests

3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)

4. Robot-making event for teapot

5. Music event with Itto's little drum

6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto

7. Pursina's Spike event v2

8. Bosacius A quick overview of 2.7:1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"2. Kuki with hangout quests3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)4. Robot-making event for teapot5. Music event with Itto's little drum6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto7. Pursina's Spike event v28. Bosacius

There will be some exciting events revealed during the livestream, including a rerun of the fan favorite rogue-like event and a robot-making event for the teapot. There'll be a new music event featuring Arataki Itto.

2) New banners

hourly yelan 🎲 @yelanarchive Can’t wait for 2.7 livestream so I can officially start yelan’s banner countdown Can’t wait for 2.7 livestream so I can officially start yelan’s banner countdown https://t.co/7WlmMlxHmA

Yelan's banner and the next rerun banner will finally be revealed during the livestream, and players will definitely want to tune in to ensure they are saving up for the right banners.

Seeing the upcoming 4-stars and 5-stars will make saving much easier for those who are hunting for elusive rerun characters like Kazuha or Yoimiya.

1) New characters

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Yelan

◆ Valley Orchid

◆ A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs

◆ Hydro

◆ Umbrabilis Orchis



#GenshinImpact I'd like to suggest that you treat her as an ordinary person, but if you do, it's easy to lose control over negotiations. — Yanfei◆ Yelan◆ Valley Orchid◆ A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs◆ Hydro◆ Umbrabilis Orchis I'd like to suggest that you treat her as an ordinary person, but if you do, it's easy to lose control over negotiations. — Yanfei◆ Yelan◆ Valley Orchid◆ A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs◆ Hydro◆ Umbrabilis Orchis#GenshinImpact https://t.co/DZ1j3PyshW

Of course, the most exciting part about any livestream is the reveal of powerful new characters, and Yelan's reveal is one of the most hyped so far. She is an incredible 5-star Hydro character who can provide a ton of utility to her team, and players around the world are saving up their Primogems to summon her.

This update will also bring the release of Kuki Shinobu, so gamers can look forward to her reveal as well.

Genshin Impact 2.7's livestream will be a big event with tons of reveals, and fans won't want to miss it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul