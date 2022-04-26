How to get secret 'Iwakura Out' achievement in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's world is populated by tons of hidden quests and exploration goals, and completing them can reward players with lots of Primogems. The Iwakura Out achievement requires them to travel throughout Inazuma on a hunt to defeat all the members of the powerful Iwakura clan.

These samurai are spread out through the land, and finding them all can be challenging. Fans will get some fantastic rewards for defeating them all, including a hidden achievement and a Luxurious Chest. They can find a guide to locating all of the Iwakura clan here.

Genshin Impact: Iwakura Out achievement guide

This achievement will take gamers a while to complete, as they'll need to travel throughout Inazuma to locate and defeat every member of the Iwakura clan. This exploration quest is rather tragic, as the Iwakura clan has been fractured and spread thin across the land. Beating them all ends the clan for good.

Genshin - Cheat Sheets @WorldOfTeyvat If you haven't already, you can receive a Luxurious Chest and the hidden achievement "Iwakura Out" for defeating all remaining members of the Iwakura Clan, scattered across Inazuma! If you haven't already, you can receive a Luxurious Chest and the hidden achievement "Iwakura Out" for defeating all remaining members of the Iwakura Clan, scattered across Inazuma! https://t.co/OM58li2U2C

Still, fans can get some huge rewards for doing so and a hidden achievement. There are eight samurai to defeat, and they can receive their rewards upon doing so.

Aside from the last few, these foes can be defeated in any order. Here's how to find them all:

1) Katayama Tatsumi

Tatsumi is found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Katayama Tatsumi is found near the Serpent's Head waypoint on Yashiori Island. It is right above the Maguu Kenki boss arena, and he is located at the very top of the hill. He is resting near a large chest, which will unlock upon defeating him.

2) Shimada Shichirouji

Shichirouji is here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shimada Shichirouji can be found near the end of Fort Mumei, and fans will want to grab a boat to travel across the ocean to reach him. He is also located nearby a chest, which will become available to claim upon his defeat. He can put up quite a fight, so players should be prepared.

3) Okazaki Kunihiko

Kunihiko is here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Okazaki Kunihiko is training near a large boulder in Byakko Plain on Narukami Island. Defeating him will unlock yet another chest, and he isn't too tough.

4) Mifune Satoshi

Mifune is found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mifune Satoshi is found deep underground guarding the path to the Perpetual Mechanical Array in Araumi. He is the first Kairagi of the Iwakura Clan, which means he is tougher than his previous fellows. Users will want to approach the battle with caution.

5) Tanba Tetsuo

Tetsuo can be found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next warrior to battle is Tanba Tetsuo, found in Tatarasuna on Kannazuka. To reach him, gamers will need to find a hidden cave entrance where he is training within the depths of the earth. Tetsuo is a powerful foe, given his strong Pyro techniques, and defeating him can be tricky.

6) Iwakura Mitsunari

Iwakura can be found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Iwakura Mitsunari is the last leader of the Iwakura Clan, and he is standing on a hill near the Kujou Encampment. He will not attack at sight, and fans will need to speak to him to inform him of their wishes.

He will then move a short distance to a new area before beginning the battle, and he can be a tough fight thanks to his unique moveset. Upon defeating Mitsunari, gamers will only have one last step.

7) and 8) Yanagiha Arashi and Okazaki Toraemon

The final members of the clan are here (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final members of the Iwakura Clan can be found in Byakko Plain on Narukami Island, and they will only appear after Mitsunari has been felled. They will speak for a bit before taking on the Traveler, who will need to defeat both of these powerful foes to complete the exploration goal.

エィリズ @Eirizu #GenshinImpact I just annihilated the whole Iwakura Clan in Inazuma to obtain a luxurious chest #原神 I just annihilated the whole Iwakura Clan in Inazuma to obtain a luxurious chest #原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/CMrzovrrsf

Upon their defeat, gamers will gain the Iwakura Out achievement, and they can also obtain a Luxurious Chest by planting the swords of the clan into the Blade Mound they were defending.

This is one of the game's most tragic quests, but it is rewarding to complete.

Edited by Ravi Iyer