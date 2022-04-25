5 Genshin Impact characters who can best use the Mistsplitter Reforged

Genshin Impact has a ton of powerful 5-star weapons that can boost a character's performance and increase their damage by a ton.
The Mistsplitter Reforged is one of the game's best weapons, and many characters can utilize its insane buffs.
While the sword is good on just about any character, the following five shine while wielding it.
Genshin Impact: 5 characters who can use the Mistsplitter Reforged efficiently
The Mistsplitter Reforged is one of the best weapons in all of Genshin Impact, thanks to its insane buffs and its amazing substat.
Players who utilize sword-based carries will definitely want to grab this weapon if they have the Primogems for it.
This powerful sword can dish out a huge amount of damage in the right hands. Picking the best wielder for it can make some of the game's toughest content trivial.
The Mistsplitter Reforged is currently featured on the game's weapon banner alongside The Unforged. Players have until May 11th to summon for it.
1) Xingqiu
Xingqiu can make great use of the Mistsplitter Reforged. The sword will increase his damage by an insane amount thanks to its Elemental DMG buff.
Players who primarily utilize Xingqiu as a sub-DPS will want to give him this sword to vastly increase his Elemental Skill and Burst damage. However, he won't be able to gain all three seals due to his lack of elemental infusion.
2) Kazuha
Kazuha is another character who can benefit from the powerful Elemental DMG increase that the Mistsplitter Reforged provides.
The sword can amp up his damage significantly. While he loses out on some Elemental Mastery, players who are utilizing Kazuha as a main DPS will definitely enjoy his extra damage output.
3) Ayato
Ayato can make use of the Mistsplitter Reforged quite well and can dish out a lot of Hydro damage to foes.
Ayato is a great choice for the sword as he can stack up the Mistsplitter's Emblems quite easily. He can maintain the three stacks because his Elemental Skill allows him to infuse his Normal Attacks.
4) Keqing
The Mistsplitter Reforged is one of Keqing's best 5-star weapons and increases her Electro damage output by a huge amount.
Thanks to her ability to maintain an Electro infusion, Keqing can easily keep up the three stacks that the weapon provides. This boosts her damage significantly and allows her to slice through enemies with ease.
5) Ayaka
Of course, the Mistsplitter Reforged is Ayaka's best 5-star weapon.
Thanks to her ability to maintain both a Cryo infusion and to deal immense Cryo damage with her Elemental Burst, Ayaka is one of the best wielders of this sword in the game.
She can demolish almost any enemy while using this sword and can trivialize much of the game's toughest content with it in hand.