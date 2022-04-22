Genshin Impact Pity guide: Guaranteed 5-star for characters and weapons banner explained

Genshin Impact has a secret system that can help players acquire 5-star characters and weapons easily. This can also save them thousands of Primogems and help gamers fill out their roster with the rarest characters. Mastering this system is important to getting many of the game's strongest 5-stars like Kamisato Ayaka and the Mistsplitter Reforged.

Many fans aren't taking full advantage of the pity system, and understanding it can be tough. Luckily, the community has analyzed it and Travelers can find a simple explanation here.

Genshin Impact's Pity system explained

Genshin Impact's Pity system is an incredibly important system to manage, and fans will need to keep track of it if they plan on getting any of the game's powerful 5-star characters. This Pity system affects all of the game's character and weapon banners, and functions as an invisible counter that ticks up towards a 5-star summon.

Managing the Pity system can help players guarantee their chances of getting any character they want, which can save tons of time and effort when wishing.

Each Genshin Impact banner has a set number of wishes that can be made before a 5-star item or character is guaranteed. This number is known as Hard Pity and is reached at 90 for Character banners, and 80 for weapon banners. Once players reach this amount of wishes, they will be guaranteed a 5-star summon, though they aren't guaranteed the featured character or weapon unless certain qualifications are met.

When players reach Hard Pity on a featured character banner, a 5-star summon will begin, and it has a 50% chance to be the featured character, and a 50% chance to be a character from the game's set of standard characters. This is known as a 50/50, and it is one of the biggest risks in the game.

Fans will either need to be very lucky or take advantage of another of the game's hidden systems to give themselves a 100% chance to get what they want. This hidden system can guarantee fans any character they wish for, and it begins taking effect after they lose a 50/50.

Once gamers lose a 50/50 on the featured banner, their account will gain a "guarantee" that ensures their next 5-star is a featured character.

This effect persists between banners, and will last until players summon another 5-star. By maintaining this bonus, players can ensure that they will be able to get any 5-star character they want, as they can hold onto the effect until their desired character appears. This is one of the best ways to save Primogems in the game, as it can cut down on tons of unnecessary wishes.

Alongside maintaining the guaranteed bonus, Genshin Impact players can also take advantage of the game's Soft Pity system. This hidden system begins to take effect around 75 wishes and can allow players to get 5-stars well before Hard Pity begins. This is because the rate of 5-star summons seems to increase drastically during this zone, and fans will want to swap to single wishes to best take advantage of the higher rates.

Weapon banner pity explained

Genshin Impact's weapon banners operate similarly to its featured banners, but fans have a much easier system to manage thanks to the Epitomized Path feature. This menu allows players to select the 5-star weapon they want to go for, and it can guarantee that they will acquire it. However, the Epitomized Path only begins to take effect after fans gather two "Fate Points."

These Fate Points are acquired once players get an undesired 5-star from the banner. Thanks to weapon banners having several 5-stars in their rotation, it can be difficult for players to acquire their desired weapon on the first try. Each time a different weapon is summoned, gamers will earn one Fate Point, and these points cap out at two.

Once two Fate Points are earned, players are guaranteed for their next 5-star weapon to be their weapon of choice. Unfortunately, these points do not carry over between banners, so players will need to use them quickly to guarantee their desired 5-star.

Fans should be sure to select the weapon they are hunting for before they begin wishing on the weapon banner to maximize their chances of getting the best weapon from their wishes.

