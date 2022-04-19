All Genshin Impact Radiant Spincrystal locations and how to use them 

Genshin Impact has introduced a new collectible to the game, one that fans can find scattered throughout the world. These unique coins allow players to access an in-game music player, through which they can listen to their favorite songs inside their Serenitea Pot.
Once players find all the crystals, they are granted a surprising amount of Primogems due to a special achievement up for grabs while hunting for them.
Genshin Impact players have a ton of Radiant Spincrystals to collect, and they will want to stay vigilant while on the hunt. Locating all Radiant Spincrystals can be tricky, but fans can use this helpful guide to find each Spincrystal in the game.
Genshin Impact: All Radiant Spincrystal locations
Radiant Spincrystals are spread out throughout Genshin Impact's in-game world, hidden in the most surprising places.
Spincrystals are used in the Serenitea Pot to play background music as players explore their pot and spend time crafting the perfect place to live. These tracks range from relaxed and quiet sounds to epic sweeping melodies, and fans can gather a variety of them as they travel.
The music can be played through a device bought from Tubby inside the Teapot Realm, known as the Euphonium Unbound. Gamers can purchase this item for 300 Realm Currency. Additionally, they can even choose different models for both indoors and outdoors.
Once the device is set up, players can begin hunting down the Radiant Spincrystals. As of the current update, there are 24 Spincrystals to be found across Genshin Impact's vast world, and finding them all can be tricky. However, fans can take advantage of the game's helpful community in hunting down these items.
These Crystals can also be purchased over the weekend from Chubby, the traveling merchant. Players can even purchase them from other worlds, though they should be sure to ask the owners first.
Mondstadt
Several Radiant Spincrystals can be found in Mondstadt throughout the land of Freedom, albeit with some careful searching. These crystals are hard to miss once fans know where to look, as they are large glowing coins with a hole in the middle. Here is where players can find these crystals in Mondstadt:
- Dawn Winery
- Mondstadt City
- Favonius Cathedral
- Angel's Share
Here are the images for Mondstadt City:
Images for Dawn Winery are below:
Liyue
Radiant Spincrystals can be found in the cities and gathering points of Liyue, including:
- Qingce Village
- Wangshu Inn
- Liyue Harbor
Players will want to keep an eye out as they explore Liyue Harbor, as there are some tricky Spincrystals hidden here.
Inazuma
Inazuma is the last place for players to head to collect Radiant Spincrystals, mostly available in the land of Eternity. Fans will need to keep an eye out for these coins during their travels, and can find them in the following places:
- Chinju Forest
- Inazuma City
- Kamisato Estate
- Grand Narukami Shrine
Two crystals can be found here at the Kamisato Estate:
Two crystals can be found in Inazuma City:
One last crystal can be found at the Grand Narukami Shrine:
Once players collect this last coin, they should be in the possession of all known Spincrystals so far in Genshin Impact's overworld.