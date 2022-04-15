Genshin Impact 2.7 banners: Everything leaked and speculated so far

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have pointed to some interesting upcoming banners, and while nothing has been confirmed yet, fans will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems if these rumors are true.

Leaks have pointed to possible reruns for several of Inazuma's strongest characters, including Yoimiya and Arataki Itto, two incredible 5-star units that some players may have initially overlooked.

These two units have some signs pointing to their upcoming return during this update, along with the confirmed arrival of the new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. Fans can find out more here.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Upcoming banner leaks and more

infamous @infamous22412



lmpact I have a feeling that the reruns for 2.7 are Arataki Itto and Yoimiya all because of Kuki Shinobu. #Genshin lmpact #Genshin I have a feeling that the reruns for 2.7 are Arataki Itto and Yoimiya all because of Kuki Shinobu.#Genshinlmpact #Genshin https://t.co/2qTmGx3wdi

There has been a ton of speculation about the upcoming banners of the 2.7 update, with several leakers and fans attempting to reveal the new characters early. With at least one of the 5-star characters having been officially revealed already, the identity of the following 5-stars has yet to be confirmed by any sources.

Players have gone wild speculating, with many pointing to the powerful Geo Oni Arataki Itto featuring during the second half of the update.

mrn Ψ @mrncozyboi Itto rerun lets gooooooo Itto rerun lets gooooooo https://t.co/opOYIozOi8

The likelihood of Itto arriving during the second half of this update is still uncertain, but given the release of Kuki Shinobu during the same version, it would make sense for the leader of the Arataki Gang to arrive alongside her.

Fans of the Oni King will definitely want to make sure they have extra Primogems to pick him up from this speculated rerun banner, as he will likely arrive with some powerful 4-star characters to buff up his insane Geo damage.

omar💤 @tren2nowhere idc i’m pulling for yoimiya on her rerun idc i’m pulling for yoimiya on her rerun 😭 https://t.co/1IJMu6ppxo

There has also been speculation about a possible Yoimiya rerun during this update, though this has less ground to stand on. It's likely that Itto won't run alone during the second half and a new 5-star bow will also be released at the same time as the update.

It has been a while since Yoimiya's original banner, and while many fans are hoping for Kazuha to be released during 2.7, it's likely that he will have to wait until the summer update for a rerun.

What's certain is the release of Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. The two new characters have been officially revealed by Genshin Impact's Twitter account and will be making an appearance during the update, though it's uncertain whether they will be released on the same banner.

Yelan is a powerful new 5-star character who has become quite popular in the community, and fans will want to make sure they have the resources to pick her up when 2.7 arrives.

Genshin Impact's latest update has a ton of speculation about its featured banners, and fans won't have to wait much longer for confirmation.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul