Genshin Impact 2.7 could rerun Itto banner, suggests new leak

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have revealed a possible return for the Oni King of Inazuma to the featured banner, as signs point to a rerun for this Geo 5-star. Fans of Itto will definitely appreciate the chance to pick him up again, and he has gained a ton of popularity thanks to his appearance during the Irodori Festival.

Itto is quite a powerful character, able to decimate his foes with non-stop Geo damage, and he has some incredible animations on his unique skills. Players can learn more about this possible rerun here.

Possible Itto rerun in Genshin Impact 2.7 leaked

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks are pointing to a possible rerun for Arataki Itto, Inazuma's one and only Oni King, and fans of this powerful 5-star won't want to miss out.

Itto was last seen during the game's 2.4 update back in December, which would make it a bit surprising for him to feature in a rerun so soon, but with the release of Kuki Shinobu arriving in the same update, it would be reasonable for the Arataki Gang to be united on one banner.

Players who missed out on Itto the first time will definitely want to give him a try, as his insane Geo damage allows him to dominate any tough foes.

Itto wields a claymore, and has a unique set of charged attacks that he can access during his Elemental Burst. These attacks are some of the hardest hitting in the game. While some players may have overlooked Itto during his initial run, they will definitely want to give him a try during this rerun.

One sign that points to the possible return of Itto during this update is the set of Spiral Abyss blessings coming during 2.7. Two of these blessings focus on boosting the damage of Charged Attacks, which are key to Itto's damage rotation.

In the past, the Spiral Abyss blessings have corresponded to the characters that are currently being featured on the banner, to incentivize players to pick them up and try them in the Abyss. These blessings could point to Itto's rerun occuring in the 2.7 update.

Unfortunately, these rumors won't be confirmed for a while, as the game's official 2.7 livestream isn't for a few more weeks. Still, players have a lot of evidence that points to an Arataki Itto rerun coming during the next update, so they'll want to keep a close eye on their Primogems if they plan on getting this Oni.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks may have revealed Arataki Itto's rerun early, and fans will want to keep an eye out for more information.

