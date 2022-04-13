Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream: Expected release date and time

The Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream is expected to begin around April 27, 2022, to May 1, 2022. This range of dates is based on past precedence, where the Special Programs would start around 40 to 44 days after the previous one.

As of late, it usually happens 12 days before the Version Update comes out. Thus, April 29, 2022, is the most likely release date of the next Special Program.

It's worth noting that Genshin Impact 2.7 is expected to launch on May 11, 2022. Every Version Update lasts for 42 days, and Version 2.6 launched on March 30, 2022. Travelers should note that May 11, 2022, is 42 days after that date.

Speculating Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream's release date

Two of the characters expected to show up (Image via miHoYo)

Here is a record of all past Livestream dates based on their Version Number:

1.1: October 30, 2020

1.2: December 11, 2020

1.3: January 22, 2021

1.4: March 6, 2021

1.5: April 16, 2021

1.6: May 28, 2021

2.0: July 9, 2021

2.1: August 20, 2021

2.2: October 3, 2021

2.3: November 12, 2021

2.4: December 26, 2021

2.5: February 4, 2022

2.6: March 18, 2022

The number of days between each date ranges from 40 to 44 consistently. Given how long this precedence has stood since the beginning of the game, it's logical to assume that the Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream will begin around 40 to 44 days after March 18, 2022. That would mean the following dates could be its release date:

April 27, 2022

April 28, 2022

April 29, 2022

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2022

miHoYo could always throw a curveball and pick a date outside of previously established norms. That's unlikely, however, so Travelers should know that one of those five dates is highly likely to be the Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream release date.

As far as times go, it always starts at 20:00 (UTC+8) for the Chinese version. The English version will air on Twitch at 8:00 (UTC-4) and then on YouTube at 12:00 (UTC-4).

What's expected to be seen in the Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs



Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.



#GenshinImpact Yelan ‧ Valley OrchidA mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil AffairsYelan's identity has always been a mystery.Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops. Yelan ‧ Valley OrchidA mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil AffairsYelan's identity has always been a mystery.Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/XVCffaDUpL

Two characters were officially revealed on March 28, 2022. Yelan was the first one who has previously made a cameo in the recent quests, "First Miasmic Contact" and "Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?" The following characters reference her in a voice line in the current version of the game:

Chongyun

Ganyu

Keqing

Ningguang

Xiao

Xingqiu

Yanfei

Like with past Special Programs, it's highly probable that Yelan will get a brief showcase to hype her up.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang



#GenshinImpact Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of TribulationsDeputy Leader of the Arataki Gang Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of TribulationsDeputy Leader of the Arataki Gang#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2TtwpiDo8T

Kuki Shinobu is another character officially revealed on March 28, 2022. Characters shown on Twitter almost always show up in the following Version Update, so Travelers can expect to see her join Yelan in Genshin Impact 2.7.

Itto already references her in his Story section, and five characters reference her in their voice lines:

Arataki Itto

Kujou Sara

Sayu

Yae Miko

Yanfei

Kuki Shinobu is also expected to be seen in the upcoming Livestream.

Of course, one of the most surefire things to show up in any Special Program are the temporary Redeem Codes. Many players anxiously await an opportunity to win 300 Primogems. However, it's currently unknown what the exact Redeem Codes are at the moment.

