How to get 16000+ primogems in Genshin Impact 2.6 update: Complete P2W calculation

Pay-2-play Genshin Impact players always have more opportunities than Free-2-play gamers when it comes to collecting Primogems. In version 2.6 of the game, P2P can add more Primogems to their collection.

Multiple methods can be used to farm the said currency in the next update. Here is a Primogems calculation on how many Primogems P2P players can get by completing the methods mentioned.

How P2P players can get 16000+ Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.6

There are 14 methods for P2P players in Genshin Impact to obtain Primogems in the next update. Here is the list for all of them:

Game Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Issue Fix Compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commission = 2520 Primogems Soujourner's Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fates (800 Primogems) Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass = 4 Intertwined Fates + 680 Primogems (1320 Primogems) Blessing of the Welkin Moon = 3780 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 10 Intertwined Fates + 10 Acquaint Fates (3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems New Map = 500 Primogems New Events = 1680 Primogems New Achievements = 100 Primogems Character Test Runs = 60 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check-in = 80 Primogems Version 2.7 Livestream Codes = 300 Primogems

In version 2.6, Travelers who perform all of the methods above will receive 16,740 Primogems worth of Fates.

Guide to get 16,740 for P2P players in Genshin Impact version 2.6

1) Game Maintenance Compensation

Primogems compensation in-game mails (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance will begin on March 30 and end after a few hours. Once the update is complete, players should open their in-mail game to obtain their first free Primogems. Developers normally pay all players with 300 Primogems as a reward for their patience.

2) Issue Fix Compensation

Additionally, users can get another 300 Primogems via the in-game mail for bug fixes that come along with the maintenance.

3) Daily Commission

Daily Commission interface (Image via Genshin Impact)

Daily Commissions are tasks that are renewed daily and reward players with Primogems when completed. By completing all commissions for 42 days in a row in version 2.6, players can earn 2520 Primogems.

4) Soujourner's Battle Pass

Battle Pass max level (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every player in Genshin Impact receives the free Battle Pass as a reward in each update. They will obtain benefits such as five Acquaint Fates, comparable to 800 Primogems, for completing missions and leveling up the Battle Pass.

5) Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass

Gnostic Hymn is similar to the Sojourner's Battle Pass, but it offers more benefits and can only be unlocked with real-world money. 4 Intertwined Fates and 680 Primogems can be bought by purchasing Gnostic Hymns and completing the relevant tasks. To put it another way, they'll acquire 1320 Primogems.

6) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon in Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is another procedure that is only available to P2P players because they must purchase it with real-world money. Players will receive 90 Primogems per day after making a purchase and logging into their account in the game. This method will provide them with a total of 3780 Primogems.

7) Stardust Exchange

Stardust Exchange in Paimon's Bargains (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can purchase five Intertwined and Acquaint Fates from Stardust Exchange in Paimon's Bargain every month. The shop gives out a total of 10 Fates. Therefore, users can get 3200 Primogems by adding the entire Fates from April and May.

8) Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss with full stars (Image via Genshin Impact)

During version 2.6, Spiral Abyss will reset three times. Travelers can earn 600 Primogems by clearing all floors with full stars in each cycle. The dungeon has a total of 1800 Primogems to be collected.

9) New Map

The Chasm is a new area that will be included in Genshin Impact 2.6, and players can expect to uncover new treasure chests and puzzles to solve, which will reward them with Primogems. Travelers who complete the map's exploration will receive at least 500 Primogems.

10) New Events

The preview of the special program revealed that the future version would include four new events. Each of them will provide players with at least 420 Primogems, as has been the case in previous events. By completing all of the objectives and challenges assigned as part of the events, players can earn at least 1680 Primogems.

11) New Achievements

Achievement page (Image via HoYoverse)

The 2.6 updates will definitely bring a new set of achievements. Although it is unknown how many new achievements will be included in the upcoming update, users can expect to receive approximately 100 Primogems.

12) Character Test Runs

All banners in version 2.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5-star characters Kamisato Ayato, Venti, and Kamisato Ayaka will get their own banners in version 2.6. Test runs will also be accessible for players who want to try out these characters for the duration of their banner. They will receive 60 Primogems after completing these test runs.

13) HoYoLAB daily check-in

Daily Check-in (Image via HoYoLAB)

A daily check-in on Genshin Impact's official forum 'HoYoLAB' rewards gamers with Primogems. Gamers can earn 80 Primogems by simply checking in on the platform every day during the 2.6 updates.

14) Version 2.7 Livestream Codes = 300 Primogems

Version 2.6 live stream redeem code (Image via HoYoverse)

A few weeks before the 2.7 updates, the developer will broadcast a live stream preview. Fans who tune in to the livestream will be able to redeem three different codes for a total of 300 Primogems.

Based on the calculations above, P2P players who achieved all the methods mentioned will gain at least 16,740 Primogems worth of Fates.

