How to get free 11000+ Primogems as F2P in Genshin Impact 2.6 update

F2P players in Genshin Impact have many opportunities to stock up on their Primogems bank after the 2.6 updates. The game will bring a new map, treasure chests, and puzzles that will surely be able to provide Primogems.

Besides that, many other methods can be applied to obtain Primogems after completing them. Here is how F2P gamers can get said valuable currency in Genshin Impact after the version 2.6 update.

How F2P players can get 11000+ Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.6

There are currently 12 methods for free-to-play players in Genshin Impact to obtain Primogems in version 2.6. Here is the list for all of them:

Game Update Compensation = 300 Primogems Fix Bug Compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fates (800 Primogems) Stardust Exchange = 10 Acquaint Fates + 10 Intertwined Fates (3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems New Map = 500 Primogems New Achievements = 100 Primogems New Events = 1680 Primogems Character Test Run = 60 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-in = 80 Primogems Version 2.7 Live stream Redeem Code = 300 Primogems

Travelers who complete all the tasks listed above are guaranteed to obtain 11,640 Primogems worth of Fates in the next version and even more.

Guide to get 11,640 for F2P players in Genshin Impact 2.6

1) Game Update Compensation

Maintenance Compensation (Image via Genshin Impact)

After the maintenance for version 2.6 ends on March 30, players should open their in-mail game to receive their first free Primogems. Due to the maintenance, developers generally compensate all players with 300 Primogems.

2) Fix Bug Compensation

Additionally, another 300 Primogems can also be obtained by players from the in-game mail for bug fixes and more.

3) Daily Commissions

Daily Commission Rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

As its name implies, Daily Commissions are tasks that will be refreshed daily and provide Primogems for players once they complete them. Over the course of version 2.6, players can get 2520 Primogems by completing all commissions for 42 days straight.

4) Battle Pass

Battle Pass rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fortunately, players will receive additional daily tasks besides the Daily Commissions. They can complete these tasks to increase their Battle Pass level and receive 5 Acquaint Fates, which is equivalent to 800 Primogems.

5) Stardust Exchange

Stardust Exchange in Shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Each month, Stardust Exchange will sell 5 Intertwined and Acquaint Fates in the Shop. Players can use Masterless Stardust to buy the Fates. By combining April and March, Travelers can obtain 10 Intertwined and Acquaint Fates, equivalent to 3200 Primogems.

6) Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss is a floor dungeon that will provide 600 Primogems to every gamer that manages to clear it with full stars. In addition, there will be three cycles in version 2.6, so players can get a total of 1800 Primogems by completing the abyss each time.

7) New Map

kiryu ✦ screaming about dainsleif! @khaenrian certain areas of architecture in the chasm are upside down and distorted, similarly with the archon statue in the domain we explored during ‘we will be reunited’… certain areas of architecture in the chasm are upside down and distorted, similarly with the archon statue in the domain we explored during ‘we will be reunited’… https://t.co/XVNugF8FFv

The Chasm is a new map in version 2.6. From the live stream, it was revealed that The Chasm would have two areas: beneath the surface and underground. With such a large area to explore, players are bound to find tons of new treasure chests and puzzles. Finding and collecting all of them could possibly provide Travelers with 500 Primogems.

8) New Achievements

Achievement page (Image via HoYoverse)

New achievements are constantly added to every updated version, and 2.6 is certainly no exception. Players may receive 100 Primogems by completing all the new hidden achievements.

9) New Events

Four significant events will be available in version 2.6, and each of them will gift Primogems as rewards for players. Assuming each event will provide 420 Primogems, players might be able to collect a total of 1680 Primogems by completing all their challenges.

10) Character Test Run

Character banners in 2.6 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayato, Venti, and Kamisato Ayaka are the 5-star characters that will have their own banners in version 2.6. For the duration of their banner, a test run will also be available for players who want to try these characters out. Completing these test runs will grant players a reward of 60 Primogems.

11) HoYoLAB Daily Check-in

Daily Check-in rewards (Image via HoYoLAB)

The official forum of Genshin Impact has a daily check-in that will give players Primogems. During the 2.6 updates, gamers can obtain 80 Primogems by opening the platform every day to check-in.

12) Version 2.7 Live stream Redeem Code

Redemption Code (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 2.7 live stream previews will be broadcast a few weeks before the update. Fans who watch the live stream can redeem three different codes that will grant them a total of 300 Primogems.

Although some of the Primogems counts are based on speculation as the live stream did not announce the specific amount of Primogems players could receive, players can be sure to get at least 11,640 Primogems worth of Fates in version 2.6.

