Genshin Impact 2.6 update: Kamisato Ayato, Venti, and Ayaka banner release dates revealed

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream has revealed that Kamisato Ayato, Venti, and Ayaka will all be having banners in the upcoming update. The specific 4-star characters have not been revealed yet. Similarly, the weapon banners have not yet been officially unveiled for the public to see.

These are the current phases planned for the upcoming update:

Phase 1: Kamisato Ayato and Venti

Kamisato Ayato and Venti Phase 2: Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayato and Venti will be having separate banners as they are both 5-star units. Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks also reveal that Haran Geppaku Futsu and Elegy for the End will be the 5-star weapons for the first phase.

Genshin Impact 2.6 information: Kamisato Ayato, Venti, and Ayaka banner release dates

How the banners were presented in the 2.6 Special Program (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can see the image above around the 12:17-mark in the English version of the 2.6 livestream. Kamisato Ayato's banner is known as Azure Excursion, but no further details of these Event Wishes were provided in the Special Program.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is scheduled to come out on March 30, 2022, meaning that these are the release dates for these characters:

Kamisato Ayato: March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 Venti: March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 Ayaka: April 19 or April 20, 2022

The first two banners will likely last for 21 days like most other Event Wishes, but there have been a few banners that only lasted for 20 days (like Yae Miko's recent one). Hence, Ayaka's release date would either be April 19 or April 20, 2022.

A leaked image of the upcoming update (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers should know that Genshin Impact 2.6 will launch on March 30, 2022. The above image confirms that, but one can also check the Three Realms Gateway Offering event page in the game. That event's "Time Remaining" section predictably ends on March 30, 2022.

This update should last 42 days like every recent version, meaning its duration is:

March 30, 2022 - May 11, 2022

Kamisato Ayato is making his grand debut in this update. The other two character banners are reruns, so some curious players might wonder when they were last available. Here are the last dates when they were summonable:

Ayaka: July 21 - August 10, 2021

July 21 - August 10, 2021 Venti: March 17 - April 6, 2021

Reruns that won't be happening

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (244/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



- Kazuha/Venti [NoLifeguard, Unverified]

- Yoimiya/Ayaka [Blank, Unverified]

- Yoimiya [Ubatcha, Questionable]

- Kazuha [TZTZ, Unverified]

- Venti due to Anemo DMG Abyss buff (vs Kazuha's, which was Swirl)



Some players might remember that there were a whole bunch of rerun rumors for Genshin Impact 2.6. Given how many of them there were, it's not surprising that some of them ended up being fake. For example, neither Yoimiya nor Kazuha are getting a rerun in this update.

The lack of a Kazuha rerun might be especially disappointing for some players. Many leaks stated that he would be summonable in either the 2.5 or 2.6 update, and that's clearly not the case.

The only character banners that players will get in the upcoming update are:

Kamisato Ayato (Phase 1)

Venti (Phase 1)

Ayaka (Phase 2)

There are currently no credible leaks for future character banners in the 2.7 update and beyond.

