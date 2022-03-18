How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.6 codes to claim 300 free Primogems

The 2.6 Special Program of Genshin Impact was broadcast on March 18, 2022, at 08.00 am (UTC-4) and showcased a lot of content from new characters to new regions, enemies, events, and many more.

The livestream also gives players three codes at different intervals of the Special Program. Players can claim these redeem codes to receive 300 Primogems for free. The codes also include other rewards such as Weapon Enhancement Materials, Hero Wits, and Mora.

This article will cover the three latest redeem codes shared in the livestream and how players can claim these codes to receive free Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Special Program redeem codes

The three redeem codes displayed during the livestream are:

AB7CKBVQULE5

3TPUKSV8C5X9

UT7C2TD8C5ZD

Each redeem code will reward players with 100 Primogems along with other rewards. These are temporary codes that will expire within 24 hours of their release, so they will expire on March 19, 2022. Players should claim these without delay to receive the rewards in their in-game inbox.

Keep in mind that players must be at least Adventure Rank 10 or above to claim these rewards, with two methods being listed to claim these redeem codes. The first is through in-game settings, while the second method is through Genshin Impact's official website.

Claiming through in-game settings

To redeem codes within Genshin Impact, players need to follow these simple steps:

Open the game.

Click on Paimon’s Menu on the top left corner of the screen

Choose the Settings menu

Go to account settings

Click on the “Redeem Now” option

Type or paste the desired redeem code to claim rewards

The rewards will be sent to the player's in-game mail

Claiming through Genshin Impact official website

Genshin Impact has a dedicated page on their website for players to redeem all sorts of codes.

To redeem codes through the official website, players need to follow these simple steps:

Visit the official code redemption site

Players need to select their region and enter the character nickname carefully

Type or paste the desired code in the blank section

Click on redeem button after entering the correct code

The rewards will be sent to their in-game mail.

The 2.6 Special Program has certainly lived up to the community’s expectations. A sneak peek of the upcoming new quests, new events, and the event wish banners of Kamisato Ayato, Ayaka, and Venti have made fans excited for the upcoming 2.6 update.

