How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact: Every method explained (PC, Mobile)

Genshin Impact is slowly approaching with the version 2.6 update, and the Hoyoverse is shaping up to be one of the last big update before a new major location. While plenty of leaks and data mines reveal a lot of information regarding the upcoming content, all will be revealed in the upcoming live stream.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HqphZnBqJ0

The live stream for v2.6 will take place on March 18 at 8:00 EST. Typically, each section of the stream will share primogems for Travelers to redeem inside the game.

The following article will break down each step required to successfully apply redeem codes to get primogems in Genshin Impact.

Steps to redeem Genshin Impact primogems in different platforms

1) Mobile

Code redemption page (Image via Hoyoverse)

Follow these steps to claim the redeem code on mobile:

To start things off, tap on the Paimon icon located on the top-left corner of your screen

After entering the menu, navigate down to the cogwheel tab and open the "Settings" menu

Once you're in, head to the "Accounts" tab and look for the "Redeem Code" option on the right

Click on the "Redeem Now" screen and enter the code followed by the "Exchange" button

The primogems will be sent to you via the in-game email.

2) PC and PlayStation

PC Account tab inside Settings menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

To claim the codes in both PC and PlayStation, follow these steps:

Click on the Paimon menu at the top left, or simply open the main menu screen

Head down and open the "Settings" menu

Click on the "Accounts" tab, which is the second last option

Click on "Redeem Now", and enter the code once the blank space pops up

Click on "Exchange" to get the Primogems through the email

3) Official website

Official code redemption website (Image via Hoyoverse)

Instead of redeeming the code via the in-game settings, Travelers can head to the official website and follow these steps:

Head to Hoyoverse's official Genshin Impact code redemption website

Log in using the credentials of your main account

Select the server you play in alongside your in-game UID

Simply click on Redeem to get the Primogems

As usual, the gems will be sent to you via in-game email

The official live stream for v2.6 is scheduled for March 18 at 8:00 EST.

Edited by Saman