How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact: Every method explained (PC, Mobile)

Genshin Impact is slowly approaching with the version 2.6 update, and the Hoyoverse is shaping up to be one of the last big update before a new major location. While plenty of leaks and data mines reveal a lot of information regarding the upcoming content, all will be revealed in the upcoming live stream.
The live stream for v2.6 will take place on March 18 at 8:00 EST. Typically, each section of the stream will share primogems for Travelers to redeem inside the game.
The following article will break down each step required to successfully apply redeem codes to get primogems in Genshin Impact.
Steps to redeem Genshin Impact primogems in different platforms
1) Mobile
Follow these steps to claim the redeem code on mobile:
- To start things off, tap on the Paimon icon located on the top-left corner of your screen
- After entering the menu, navigate down to the cogwheel tab and open the "Settings" menu
- Once you're in, head to the "Accounts" tab and look for the "Redeem Code" option on the right
- Click on the "Redeem Now" screen and enter the code followed by the "Exchange" button
- The primogems will be sent to you via the in-game email.
2) PC and PlayStation
To claim the codes in both PC and PlayStation, follow these steps:
- Click on the Paimon menu at the top left, or simply open the main menu screen
- Head down and open the "Settings" menu
- Click on the "Accounts" tab, which is the second last option
- Click on "Redeem Now", and enter the code once the blank space pops up
- Click on "Exchange" to get the Primogems through the email
3) Official website
Instead of redeeming the code via the in-game settings, Travelers can head to the official website and follow these steps:
- Head to Hoyoverse's official Genshin Impact code redemption website
- Log in using the credentials of your main account
- Select the server you play in alongside your in-game UID
- Simply click on Redeem to get the Primogems
- As usual, the gems will be sent to you via in-game email
The official live stream for v2.6 is scheduled for March 18 at 8:00 EST.