Genshin Impact 2.6 Ayato banner 4-star characters speculated

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will arrive in a few weeks, and the hype for Ayato and The Chasm is sky-scraping. As per some of the most prominent leakers in the community, Ayato's banner will be available in the first half of the 2.6 update.

Although some leaks initially claimed that Heizou would be the featured four-star character in Ayato's banner, there was no mention of the Inazuman detective in the 2.6 beta.

Hence, here are the four-star characters that could be featured alongside Ayato in his banner in patch 2.6.

Razor, Sucrose, and Sayu might be featured with Ayato in Genshin Impact version 2.6

It is rare to see four-star characters getting boosted drop rates on consecutive banners. So far, only Bennett, Xiangling, and Xingqiu have appeared in patch 1.2 and patch 1.3. Ever since, the four-star units have been featured in banners with an interval of atleast two patches.

However, there are some exceptions as well. The likes of Razor, Sucrose, and Sayu were seen in the character event wish banners a long time ago, and they should ideally be a part of Ayato's banner in patch 2.6.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos Leaks are a little dry, so here are the 4✰ rate-up characters most likely to make an appearance in the first half of 2.6, in order of their last run.



Razor (1.6) > Sucrose (2.1) > Sayu (2.2) > Noelle = Rosaria (2.3.1) > Barbara/Xiangling/Gorou (2.3.2) Leaks are a little dry, so here are the 4✰ rate-up characters most likely to make an appearance in the first half of 2.6, in order of their last run.Razor (1.6) > Sucrose (2.1) > Sayu (2.2) > Noelle = Rosaria (2.3.1) > Barbara/Xiangling/Gorou (2.3.2) https://t.co/Af45N04qdF

Razor was last seen in patch 1.6, Sucrose in patch 2.1, and Sayu in patch 2.2. Other characters who haven't appeared on banners for a long time are:

Noelle and Rosaria- 2.3

2.3 Barbara, Xiangling, and Gorou- 2.3 (second half)

Some players are also hoping to get Yun Jin and Thoma in Ayato's banner, but the odds are unlikely.

Rerun banners to expect in Genshin Impact version 2.6

While Ayato will be a part of the first phase of patch 2.6, players will most likely get two rerun banners in the second half. Based on the 75% Anemo DMG bonus in the upcoming Spiral Abyss, it makes perfect sense that one of the rerun banners will either feature Kazuha or Venti.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ]



The characters due for reruns before 3.0 are Venti, Klee, Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya.



Assuming the 2.5 format, this means two reruns for 2.6 and two reruns for 2.7, leaving only one rerun for 2.8 before Itto and Shenhe come "due." SPECULATION, NOT A LEAKThe characters due for reruns before 3.0 are Venti, Klee, Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya.Assuming the 2.5 format, this means two reruns for 2.6 and two reruns for 2.7, leaving only one rerun for 2.8 before Itto and Shenhe come "due." [ ⚠️ SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ⚠️ ]The characters due for reruns before 3.0 are Venti, Klee, Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya.Assuming the 2.5 format, this means two reruns for 2.6 and two reruns for 2.7, leaving only one rerun for 2.8 before Itto and Shenhe come "due."

Moreover, Ayaka should arrive with his brother in patch 2.6. While Ayato is a Hydro Sword user, Ayaka is a Cryo Sword user, and there's a possibility that they synergize well during combat.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



(Source:



This strongly suggests either Venti and/or Kazuha will be receiving a rerun in 2.6. [Datamined - GI Front] 2.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 provides a 75% Anemo damage bonus.(Source: tinyurl.com/y8r4m4x8 This strongly suggests either Venti and/or Kazuha will be receiving a rerun in 2.6. [Datamined - GI Front] 2.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 provides a 75% Anemo damage bonus.(Source: tinyurl.com/y8r4m4x8)This strongly suggests either Venti and/or Kazuha will be receiving a rerun in 2.6.

As of now, Genshin Impact version 2.5 is live where players can wish for Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, Kujou Sara, Bennett, and Xinyan. The banners will leave the game on March 30, 2022, which is also the release date for patch 2.6.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman